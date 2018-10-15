Chinese Star Chow Yun-fat Vows to Donate $714 Million Fortune to Charity: 'The Money's Not Mine'

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star Chow Yun-fat has big plans for his massive fortune.

The Chinese actor, 63, told Hong Kong movie site Jayne Stars in an interview last week that he planned on donating his $714 million fortune to charity.

“My dream is to be a happy and normal person,” he told the outlet. “The hardest thing in life is not about how much money you earn, but how to keep a peaceful mindset and live the rest of your life in a simple and carefree manner.”

Chow previously claimed to the outlet that he only spent about $102 a month on himself. He was accustomed to using the same Nokia phone for over 17 years until he finally got a smartphone two years ago — but only because his Nokia stopped working, according to the outlet.

The actor has also been spotted shopping at discount stores.

“I don’t wear clothes for other people,” he told Jayne Stars. “As long as I think it’s comfortable, then it’s good enough for me.”

Chow Yun-fat in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Chan Kam Chuen/Columbia/Sony/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

When it comes to his reason for giving away his amassed fortune, Chow said, “The money’s not mine. I’m only keeping it safe for the time being.”

In China, Chow is known for his work in John Woo films like A Better Tomorrow, The Killer and Hard Boiled.

American audiences might know him best as Li Mu Bai in Ang Lee’s 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in which he starred opposite Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians).

The film grossed $213.5 million in the box office and was nominated for 10 Oscars, of which it won four, including for Best Foreign Language Film.