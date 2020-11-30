Croods Sequel Hits No. 1 at Thanksgiving Box Office, Earning $14.22 Million Over Holiday Week
The Croods: A New Age is a follow-up to the 2013 original, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds
The Croods sequel was the No. 1 movie over Thanksgiving weekend amid the ongoing pandemic — taking the top spot with just an estimated $9.71 million, according to Variety.
As the troubled box office continues to generate returns across the select theaters open across the country, The Croods: A New Age exceeded low expectations tampered by recent spikes in COVID cases, garnering $9.71 million over the weekend and, since opening on Wednesday, $14.22 million across 2,211 locations.
Universal’s president of domestic distribution Jim Orr told the outlet: “To do the kind of business we’re doing under what is obviously a very difficult theatrical landscape is very gratifying.”
To compare to the holiday blockbuster opening weekend pre-pandemic, past Thanksgiving box office hauls have included $93.5 million for Frozen (2013), $84.7 million for Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), and $82 million for Moana (2016), to name a few, per Box Office Mojo. Last year, Knives Out topped the weekend with $41.4 million.
In September, DreamWorks Animation debuted the first trailer for The Croods: A New Age, the long-awaited sequel to 2013's The Croods. The voice cast of Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Ryan Reynolds and Cloris Leachman all reprise their roles as the prehistoric family.
The new film finds the cave people meeting a new, more "modern" family, the Bettermans, voiced by Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage and Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran.
Director Joel Crawford described the animated movie as a "crazy, epic, comedy-adventure," adding that "at its heart, it’s about two very different families discovering that their future is brighter together," Variety previously reported.
According to Box Office Mojo, the rest of the top five movies over the weekend were recent wide releases Freaky, The War with Grandpa, Let Him Go, and Come Play — each with under $1 million.
The Croods: A New Age is now playing in select theaters.