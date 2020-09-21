The Croods: A New Age Sees Cave Family Return 7 Years After Original Movie: Watch the Trailer

Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds and more stars return to voice their characters from the 2013 original movie

The Crood family has returned after a rocky road back to the big screen.

On Monday, DreamWorks Animation debuted the first official trailer for The Croods: A New Age, the long-awaited sequel to 2013's The Croods. The voice cast of Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Ryan Reynolds and Cloris Leachman all reprise their roles as the prehistoric family.

The new film, set for a theatrical release this Thanksgiving, finds the cave people meeting a new, more "modern" family, the Bettermans, voiced by Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage and Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran.

Director Joel Crawford described the animated movie as a "crazy, epic, comedy-adventure," adding that "at its heart, it’s about two very different families discovering that their future is brighter together," Variety reported.

According to the outlet, the Croods sequel has had a bumpy ride in its development, originally intended for a November 2017 release date before it was canceled in 2016. Progress on the movie reignited in 2017, per Variety.

During a live Q&A hosted by Variety in 2013, Cage, 56, explained how he approaches a voice acting performance versus a traditional live action role.

“I know there’s been a lot that’s been said about animated voice work, as though it’s ‘you can do this in your jeans and there’s no camera and no pressure there. It’s no big deal. It’s easy,’” he said at the time. “The truth is, it’s really a great test: How deep is your ability is to access your imagination?”

“You have to imagine these other people, these other members of your family are in the room with you,” continued Cage. “You have to imagine that these animals are attacking you, and you have to imagine you’re going to fall off this cliff or get trapped. It’s a great way to stay in shape as a film performer.”