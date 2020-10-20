The comedy film also stars Olivia Newton-John, John Cleese, Chevy Chase and Jacob Elordi as Hogan's son

Crocodile Dundee 's Paul Hogan Plays Himself in Wild Trailer for The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Paul Hogan can't escape Mike Dundee!

In a PEOPLE exclusive trailer for Hogan's latest film The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee, Hogan takes a crack at playing himself in this raucous comedy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Retired, living in Los Angeles and finding himself overshadowed by his iconic Crocodile Dundee character, Mike Dundee, Hogan is offered a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth.

Before he can accept it, he finds his reputation is on the line as he gets caught up in a series of hilarious scandals and mistakes that begin to dominate social media.

"Just try and behave," a friend tells Hogan.

Image zoom Paul Hogan lions gate

Despite his attempts, Hogan's bad luck takes a turn when he is attacked by two small children, although a news broadcast makes it seem as though the star himself "tried to strangle a child."

"You threw a deadly snake at a fifth-grade teacher, attempted to beat up two children and knocked out a nun," someone tells him. "What am I forgetting here?"

Image zoom lions gate

Hogan last poked fun at Dundee in 2018 when the actor starred in a humorous revival for a new project starring Danny McBride as Mike Dundee’s son in Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home.

“Crocodile Dundee is a film that has stood the test of time,” Hogan told PEOPLE at the time. “It was a defining moment in my life and one of my proudest accomplishments. Throughout the past few years, I’ve been thinking about how to bring Dundee to a new generation. I’m excited to introduce the new Crocodile Dundee to the world and look forward to sharing more news about those involved very soon.”

The comedy film also stars Olivia Newton-John, John Cleese, Chevy Chase and Jacob Elordi as Hogan's son.