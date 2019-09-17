Crocodile Dundee's Paul Hogan Says He's 'Not a Great Husband' as He Reflects on Two Marriages

Image zoom Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski GARETH DAVIES/Mission Pictures/Getty

Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan is getting candid about his two marriages.

The actor, 79, spoke about his life on a recent episode of ABC TV’s Australian Story where he admitted, “I’m not a great husband. I’m good early.”

Over the course of the interview, Hogan recalled how he met his first wife Noelene Edwards while working as a lifeguard at a swimming pool.

The two married in 1958 and separated in 1981, but reconciled in 1982 when they remarried. They stayed together until 1990.

“I was a massive flirt, I liked her and she liked me and we got married,” Hogan said. “I had my first son at 19. I had three sons by the time I was 22, so I had to grow up very fast.”

He added, “I sort of dug it, I loved it. And we grew up together, me and my kids.”

The couple had five children together: sons Brett, Todd, Scott and Clay as well as daughter Lauren.

Crocodile Dundee was released in 1986. On the set of the hit action comedy, the actor met his costar, Linda Kozlowski.

“She thought I was a little bit aloof, or a little bit, closed,” Hogan said of Kozlowski’s first impression of him upon meeting.

Director Peter Faiman described the two as being at odds from day one, although the tension between them fostered intense feelings.

“As it turns out this rather difficult association manifested itself into a closer and closer and closer relationship through the movie,” Faiman said. “We shot the movie in sequence so as the movie went on they understood each other better.”

Faiman added, “In a strange way, a lot of what we saw on-air was true life.”

Kozlowski’s feelings for Hogan may have grown, but Hogan’s friend Delvene Delaney said the actress was “worried about” her feelings toward the actor.

“She knew Paul was married,” Delaney said of Kozlowski’s fears. “But it was unstoppable.”

Kozlowski and Hogan married in 1990 after his divorce from Edwards. The two had one son together, Chance, but divorced in 2014.