Halle Berry's Disaster Movie Moonfall Called 'B-Movie Cheese' in First Reviews

Before Moonfall touches down in theaters this weekend, critics are sharing their thoughts on the Roland Emmerich sci-fi film.

Moonfall, which stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and Michael Peña, takes place in a world where the moon has been knocked off its orbit and is set to strike Earth, causing unimaginable disaster. Jo (Berry) embarks on a mission to save the planet, and is joined by fellow astronaut Brian (Wilson) and amateur scientist K.C. (John Bradley).

Despite the star power of Berry and Wilson, Moonfall largely failed to impress critics, who dismissed the movie as "stupid" and "a moonfail."

Frank Scheck wrote in The Hollywood Reporter that "Moonfall looks and sounds like a would-be cinematic blockbuster but comes up painfully short in its ham-fisted execution."

He added, "Filled with unintentional humor, the film seems inevitably destined for exposure on a future incarnation of Mystery Science Theater 3000."

Charles Pulliam-Moore lampooned Moonfall as "hollow" in his review for The Verge, writing, "If you've caught any of Moonfall's bombastic TV spots or seen some of its busier print ads, you'll probably see each of the film's uninspired twists coming long before any of its characters do. But that might not be enough to prepare you for how breathtakingly bad Moonfall — a movie that feels like it could have been great — ends up being."

Vanity Fair, too, panned Emmerich's latest, with Richard Lawson dubbing the film "awfully boring" and "a lifeless assemblage of confusing CGI and pat characters we barely know."

Lawson added, "I had hoped to, at least, hoot along with the movie in support of its swaggering silliness. But the film is dull and mostly depressing, a testament to the state of non-franchise maximalist filmmaking today."

Critics also joked about the movie on Twitter, where Tomris Laffly — who writes for Variety and Roger Ebert, tweeted, "MOONFALL: You know the news ain't good when your cell rings in the middle of the night and the call is from NASA!"

Vulture critic Alison Wilmore tweeted a cartoon with the caption, "When Patrick Wilson in MOONFALL says he doesn't want to go on a desperate last-ditch mission to space because he's got problems of his own down on earth and then Halle Berry retorts 'And the moon falling in pieces onto the Earth isn't one of them?!' "

The Los Angeles Times was more lenient on Moonfall, with critic Justin Chang describing the film as his own "kind of stupidity."

"Certainly it's refreshing to see an end-of-the-world movie in which the characters aren't just cluelessly hashtagging their way to oblivion the way they do in Don't Look Up, another recent movie about humanity's impending extinction," Chang noted.

He added, "Moonfall, to its credit, harbors no illusions about being useful. I don't know about mega-structures, but this particular moon is made of purest B-movie cheese."