Jimmy Kimmel, Kristen Wiig and Serena Williams to Present at 2022 Critics Choice Awards
The presenters list at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards is as star-studded as the nominees list!
Jimmy Kimmel, Kristen Wiig and Serena Williams are among the several big names set to hand out accolades at Sunday evening's ceremony, which is taking place in Los Angeles and London.
The Los Angeles branch of the ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, while the London component will be held at the Savoy Hotel.
According to a release, joining Kimmel, 54, Wiig, 48, and Williams, 40, are Issa Rae, Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taika Waititi, Mandy Moore, Jamie Dornan, Mayim Bialik, Ray Romano, Serena's sister Venus Williams, J.K. Simmons, Ken Jeong, Joel McHale and Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon and Park Hae-soo.
Additional presenters include Maria Bakalova, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Dominique Jackson, Nasim Pedrad, Shawn Hatosy, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O'Brien, Robin Thede, Ralph Macchio, Jacob Bertrand, Sonequa Martin-Green and more.
Nominations were announced for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards in December, with black-and-white period piece Belfast and movie-musical West Side Story leading the nominations with 11 each. Fantasy epic Dune and drama The Power of the Dog followed up with 10 each.
Originally scheduled to take place on Jan. 9, the ceremony was postponed amid a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.
Meanwhile, Billy Crystal will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at Sunday's event, which will be attended by several nominees including Will Smith, Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Kristen Stewart and more.
The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, will air live on The CW and TBS on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.