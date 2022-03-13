Melissa McCarthy plays Ursula in the upcoming live-action retelling of Disney's The Little Mermaid opposite singer Halle Bailey as Ariel

Melissa McCarthy Says She 'Surprised' Herself with Her Singing Abilities as Ursula in Little Mermaid

Melissa McCarthy uncovered a new skill while filming The Little Mermaid.

The star, who is nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series for Nine Perfect Strangers, said on the 2022 Critics Choice Awards red carpet Sunday night that her vocal coach Eric Vetro helped her discover singing talents she didn't know she had.

"I am not a singer, but I think, getting ready for Ursula, I was so surprised that I could actually, like, control my voice," she said.

McCarthy, 51, joked that that doesn't mean, however, she'll venture into a music career anytime soon: "But still, you have to know which lane you're in. ... and I'm fine with that!"

The actress plays the villain Ursula in the upcoming live-action retelling of Disney's The Little Mermaid. Directed by Rob Marshall, the movie stars singer Halle Bailey as Ariel, plus Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

Back in December 2020, McCarthy teased her role in the highly anticipated movie, saying on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, "I have such an affection for Ursula. I know she's the villain, but I've just always kind of been like, 'Oh my god.' I mean, she's kind of delicious to play."