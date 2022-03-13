Halle Berry and Van Hunt Enjoy a Date Night at 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Berry will be receiving the SeeHer Award from the Association

Halle Berry and Van Hunt were a complementary pair at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

The couple wowed in their black and white ensembles, including a corseted white top, a black velvet suit and a Storm-inspired hairdo for Berry, 55, while Hunt, 51, looked dapper in a double-breasted white tux with black lapels, plus a black dress shirt, pants and shoes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Berry, who made her feature directing debut with this year in Netflix's Bruised, will receive the SeeHer Award at the award show tonight.

The award honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries.

2022 Critics Choice Credit: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Berry and Hunt have been dating since September 2020. The couple went official with their relationship on Instagram that month, when Berry posed in the same Van Hunt t-shirt and cap.

She captioned the snap, "now ya know... ♥️🦶🏽."

Since then, Berry has gushed about her relationship with the musician, telling AARP Magazine for their February/March 2022 issue, "I really believe I've found my person."

Berry told the outlet her 9-year-old son, Maceo, "did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was his way of saying, 'This is good. This makes me happy.' "

Berry shares Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. She is also mom to daughter Nahla Ariela, 13, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry.

Speaking to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) special correspondent Adrianna Costa on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards, Berry said her boyfriend was right by her side while making Bruised, a film about a retired MMA fighter who is pushed to get back in the ring when her young son re-enters her life.

"I had a lot of support … [Van] was a big part of that," Berry told PEOPLE. "He did some music for the movie. He actually wrote the title song."

2022 Critics Choice Credit: Getty

The actress also gushed about Hunt at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards.

"My love, love, love — my sweetheart," she said, "I've never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am."

Hunt released his debut album in 2004 and has since won a Grammy Award and released four additional albums.

halle berry and van hunt Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though they officially announced they were dating in September 2020, an insider said at the time that Berry and her boyfriend had been together for "several months."

"They are spending a lot of time at Halle's Malibu house," the source said. "She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious."