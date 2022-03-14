The Cutest Couples at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

From Halle and Van to Will and Jada, these couples made awards night a date night

By Kate Hogan March 13, 2022 09:45 PM

Halle Berry & Van Hunt

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Hunt was on hand to support his superstar girlfriend as she won the SeeHer Award.

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Plemons escorted his fiancée, nominated for best supporting actress for The Power of the Dog.

Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jackson, nominated for best actor in a limited series or movie made for television for Dr. Death, walked the carpet with wife Turner-Smith. 

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The couple brought their A-game in complementary jewel tones.

Apryl Jones & Taye Diggs

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

A feather-clad Jones got cozy with her boyfriend, host Diggs. 

Amelia Warner & Jamie Dornan

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Warner complemented husband Dornan — up for best supporting actor for Belfast — in a sleek suit.

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The couple continued their awards show tour de force as Will took home the best actor award for King Richard. 

Dylan Meyer & Kristen Stewart

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Meyer sparkled alongside her fiancée Stewart, up for best actress for Spencer. 

By Kate Hogan