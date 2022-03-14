The Cutest Couples at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards
From Halle and Van to Will and Jada, these couples made awards night a date night
Halle Berry & Van Hunt
Hunt was on hand to support his superstar girlfriend as she won the SeeHer Award.
Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons
Plemons escorted his fiancée, nominated for best supporting actress for The Power of the Dog.
Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith
Jackson, nominated for best actor in a limited series or movie made for television for Dr. Death, walked the carpet with wife Turner-Smith.
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi
The couple brought their A-game in complementary jewel tones.
Apryl Jones & Taye Diggs
A feather-clad Jones got cozy with her boyfriend, host Diggs.
Amelia Warner & Jamie Dornan
Warner complemented husband Dornan — up for best supporting actor for Belfast — in a sleek suit.
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith
The couple continued their awards show tour de force as Will took home the best actor award for King Richard.
Dylan Meyer & Kristen Stewart
Meyer sparkled alongside her fiancée Stewart, up for best actress for Spencer.