Ariana DeBose Honors 'Great' Rita Moreno as She Wins Critics Choice Award: 'You Made Space for Me'

Ariana DeBose just scored another big win.

The actress, 31, won best supporting actress at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday for her performance as Anita in West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg.

"Wow, this is wild. I wrote some things down and yet my phone is over there. That's unfortunate," she said, joking at the beginning of her acceptance speech before thanking the critics for championing the musical remake.

DeBose also gave a shoutout to Rita Moreno, who was also nominated in the category for West Side Story for her role as Valentina. The 90-year-old star famously played the role of Anita in the 1961 original.

"To my fellow nominees: You are all so stinking glorious and I love you so much. You inspire me, and especially one fellow nominee, the great Rita Moreno," DeBose said. "Seriously, you made space for me to thrive beside you — I am not in front of you, I am not behind you, I am beside you. And that is the greatest gift you could've ever given me."

The other nominees tonight were Caitríona Balfe (Belfast), Ann Dowd (Mass), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).

"Last thing I'm gonna say, because you never know who's watching, to all young people," DeBose added, "doesn't matter how you identify or who you are, you are unique, you are talented, you are seen, you are valued, you are loved and you matter. Please don't ever forget that."

DeBose previously won for the same performance in the same category at the 2022 SAG Awards and 2022 BAFTA Awards. She is also nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

"I take this very seriously. I am a 'positive vibes only' person, especially in my social media presence," she told People en Español. "There are young people out there watching what I say or do. I don't want to give anyone a reason to put these communities down. That being said, I say what I mean and mean what I say."

"Afro-Latinos have been underrepresented in our industry," she added. "I am excited to continue to be a part of moving the needle forward so we can reach a day where there is balance in how we represent the beautiful spectrum of Latinos, and not just one 'traditionally Latino' prototype."