Jessica Chastain also won the SAG Award and is nominated for an Oscar for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain Wins Best Actress at 2022 Critics Choice Awards for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain just earned another huge win.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chastain, 44, was not in attendance at the awards show to accept the honor, though she soon shared her reaction in a video on Instagram, saying she got the news while at dinner in Wilmington, North Carolina, and was "out of my mind with happiness."

"@criticschoice OMG! THANK YOU!!" she wrote in the caption. "I wish I could have split myself in half tonight so that I could be there to accept this award in person with all of you. I am so so excited, celebrating with you from NC! I couldn't have done it without the rest of the team both in front & behind the camera of @eyesoftammyfaye Andrew, @searchlightpics, @frecklefilms, @heymadisonwells, @worldofwonder, @nicoleperna, @kellykc17, @shanenburger, @shadylady61, @paulnelson1970, @linda.dowds.makeup, @stephanieingramhair, @justin.raleigh, @_mitchelltravers_, @lizzyh3 and most of all THANK YOU Tammy Faye ❤️."

jessica chastain and tammy faye bakker Credit: Ron Davis/Getty; Searchlight pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chastain, who is nominated for the Oscar as well, has a transformative performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which also stars Andrew Garfield as her PTL co-founder husband Jim.

The Michael Showalter–directed biopic takes audiences through Tammy Faye's faith-filled life, and Chastain told PEOPLE she hopes that 35 years after PTL's downfall, it will help audiences "to see her value beyond her husband's salacious mistakes and crime."

"She always made it her mission that everyone understood she was grateful that they were alive," she said of the televangelist. "That's a beautiful gift to give."

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Chastain 'Grew to Love' Tammy Faye Bakker After Portraying the Televangelist in New Film