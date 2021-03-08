Zendaya Honored with Special SeeHer Award at Critics' Choice Awards: 'Incredibly Grateful for This Moment'

Zendaya was honored with a special award at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night.

The actress, 24, was presented with the SeeHer Award, making her the fifth recipient of the special honor meant to recognize a woman who embodies the values set by the SeeHer movement, which advocates for accurate portrayals of women and girls in advertising and media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Zendaya's Malcolm & Marie costar John David Washington presented her with the award during the virtual ceremony. The past four recipients of the award are Kristen Bell, Viola Davis, Claire Foy and Gal Gadot.

"This means so much to me," she said during her thank-yous. "I think as I was thinking of things to say, the only real thing I can think of is gratitude. This word kind of keeps coming to my mind, especially with the year everyone has had. To continue to be grateful for every single moment, big and small. To be grateful for the people in our world and in our life that make the work we do possible. To continue to make sure we hold onto our loved ones a little bit tighter, and make sure we call them, acknowledge them, tell them we love them. And take in moments like this."

"I would absolutely not be here if it weren't for the incredible women that have paved the way for me to be here," added Zendaya. "So also, I'm extremely grateful for those women. This is very, very special. Thank you so, so much, and — not to overuse the word, but — I am incredibly grateful for this moment."

Image zoom Credit: the cw/ youtube

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Zendaya was also nominated during the ceremony for her performance in Netflix's Malcom & Marie, which follows the actress and Washington as a couple who spends one long night fighting about different topics.

In a statement ahead of the show, SeeHer president Nadine Karp McHugh explained why Zendaya was the perfect recipient for the honor.

"We are so proud to be a part of the Critics' Choice Awards, and celebrating our fifth SeeHer Award," said Karp McHugh. "We are delighted to be presenting the award to Zendaya, who is such a strong representation of what it means to be a woman in 2021. … She is showing the next generation that you are never too young to use your voice to make a difference. Inspiring girls everywhere to see themselves in their full potential, Zendaya represents everything SeeHer is."