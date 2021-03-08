Critics' Choice Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

The 26th Annual Critics' Choice Awards are airing live on The CW from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA on Sunday, March 7

The 2021 Critics' Choice Awards are underway and crowning its winners!

Taye Diggs is hosting the live ceremony from Santa Monica's The Barker Hanger on Sunday, March 7, just one week after the Golden Globes aired on NBC.

PEOPLE will be updating the winners list as the awards are given out. Keep checking back for live updates. (Winners are in bold.)

Film

BEST PICTURE

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ACTOR

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Tom Hanks, News of the World

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Image zoom Francis McDormand in Nomadland | Credit: Courtesy Searchlight Pictures

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Ryder Allen, Palmer

Ibrahima Gueye, The Life Ahead

Alan Kim, Minari

Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Caoilinn Springall, The Midnight Sky

Helena Zengel, News of the World

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Image zoom Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom | Credit: NETFLIX

BEST DIRECTOR

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies, News of the World

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father

Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami

Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt, First Cow

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Forty-Year-Old Version

The King of Staten Island

On the Rocks

Palm Springs

The Prom

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Another Round

Collective

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

BEST SONG

"Everybody Cries," The Outpost

"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Husavik (My Home Town)," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Io sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami

"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Emile Mosseri, Minari

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul

Image zoom Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit | Credit: PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX

Television

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Good Fight

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Perry Mason

This Is Us

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Claire Danes, Homeland

Laura Linney, Ozark

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Cynthia Erivo, The Outsider

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janet McTeer, Ozark

Wunmi Mosaku, Lovecraft Country

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Better Things

The Flight Attendant

Mom

PEN15

Ramy

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria, Brockmire

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Image zoom John Boyega in Small Axe | Credit: S Goodwin/Amazon Studios

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

William Fichtner, Mom

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Alex Newell, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Mark Proksch, What We Do in the Shadows

Andrew Rannells, Black Monday

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Lecy Goranson, The Conners

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Ashley Park, Emily in Paris

Jaime Pressly, Mom

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

BEST LIMITED SERIES

I May Destroy You

Mrs. America

Normal People

The Plot Against America

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bad Education

Between the World and Me

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Hamilton

Sylvie's Love

What the Constitution Means to Me

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

John Boyega, Small Axe

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Chris Rock, Fargo

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Morgan Spector, The Plot Against America

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Tessa Thompson, Sylvie's Love

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Daveed Diggs, The Good Lord Bird

Joshua Caleb Johnson, The Good Lord Bird

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Glynn Turman, Fargo

John Turturro, The Plot Against America

Image zoom Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. in Hamilton | Credit: disney +

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Betsy Brandt, Soulmates

Marielle Heller, The Queen's Gambit

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Winona Ryder, The Plot Against America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

BEST TALK SHOW

Desus & Mero

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Red Table Talk

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES

The Andy Cohen Diaries

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler

Mapleworth Murders

Nikki Fre$h

Reno 911!

Tooning Out the News