Minari's Alan Kim, 8, Breaks Down in Tears After Winning Best Young Actor at Critics' Choice Awards: 'I'm Crying'

"Oh my goodness, I'm crying..." the actor said during the speech

Alan Kim is overcome with emotion!

On Sunday, the 8-year-old actor was awarded the 2021 Critics' Choice Award for best young actor/actress for his performance as David in Minari. While accepting his honor during the virtual awards show ceremony, Kim began thanking people involved with the film before he burst into tears.

"Thank you. Thank you," he began his speech. "First of all, I'd like to thank the critics who voted and my family."

As he began listing off names, he fought back tears, saying, "Oh my goodness, I'm crying..." while powering through the rest of his acknowledgments.

In the drama, Kim stars as David, one of the children in a family of Korean-American immigrants who migrate to a farm in Arkansas in pursuit of the American dream. It also stars Steven Yeun, Youn Yuh-jung, Yeri Han, Noel Kate Cho, Scott Haze and Will Patton.

On Monday, the young actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss Minari's Golden Globe win. The movie was awarded best motion picture — foreign language, last Sunday. "Yeah, it was exciting," Kim told host Jimmy Kimmel when asked about the award.

However, the child actor — who showed up to the interview wearing the new purple belt he earned in his Taekwondo class last week — then added that it wasn't more exciting than his personal feat.

"Was it more exciting than the purple belt, or no?" Kimmel, 53, asked Kim of the Golden Globe victory. He quickly replied to the host, "No."

Produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment and distributed by A24, the movie also won the Sundance Film Festival's Grand Jury and Audience prizes last year.

The film's director, Lee Isaac Chung, accepted the film's Golden Globe on Sunday night. In his speech, the filmmaker thanked the team behind the drama, as well as his wife, whom he said was "hiding over there," and he thanked "this one here," signaling to his 7-year-old daughter clinging close to him.

"She's the reason I made this film," he said. "I just want to say that Minari is about a family. It's a family trying to learn how to speak a language of its own. It goes deeper than any American language and any foreign language. It's a language of the heart, and I'm trying to learn it myself and to pass it on, and I hope we'll all learn how to speak this language of love to each other, especially this year. God bless you all, and thank you."