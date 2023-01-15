See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

The 28th Critics Choice Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. ET on the CW

By Staff Author
Published on January 15, 2023 07:00 PM
01 of 53

Quinta Brunson

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Getty
02 of 53

Lily James

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
03 of 53
Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
04 of 53

Busy Philipps

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
05 of 53

Anya Taylor-Joy

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
06 of 53

Julius Tennon and Viola Davis

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
07 of 53

Sebastian Stan

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
08 of 53

James Marsden

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
09 of 53

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning
Getty
10 of 53

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
11 of 53

Jeremy Allen White

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
12 of 53

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
13 of 53

Rachel Bloom

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
14 of 53

Madelyn Cline

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
15 of 53

Sarah Hyland

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
16 of 53

Chelsea Handler

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Getty
17 of 53

Patricia Arquette

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
18 of 53

Glen Powell

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
19 of 53

Laura Prepon

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
20 of 53

Judy Greer

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty
21 of 53

Billy Eichner

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
22 of 53

'Weird Al' Yankovic

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
23 of 53

Jenny Slate

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
24 of 53

Samantha Logan

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
25 of 53

Alejandro González

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
26 of 53

Banks Repeta

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Kevin Winter/Getty
27 of 53

Amber Ruffin

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Monica Schipper/WireImage
28 of 53

Johnny Knoxville

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
29 of 53

Harry Shum Jr.

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Monica Schipper/WireImage
30 of 53

Abby Elliott

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty
31 of 53

Britt Lower

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
32 of 53

Troy Kotsur

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Getty
33 of 53

Kelsey Asbille

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty
34 of 53

Krista Marie Yu

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty
35 of 53

Anna Sawai

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Michael Kovac/Getty
36 of 53

Niv Sultan

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Michael Kovac/Getty
37 of 53

Thuso Mbedu

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
38 of 53

Amy Brenneman

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
39 of 53

Dustin Lance Black

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Monica Schipper/WireImage
40 of 53

Danielle Deadwyler

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
41 of 53

Edwin Lee Gibson

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Monica Schipper/WireImage
42 of 53

Lewis Pullman

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
43 of 53

Paul Reiser

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
44 of 53

Danny Ramirez

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
45 of 53

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
46 of 53

Dominique Fishback

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
47 of 53

Jimmi Simpson

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
48 of 53

Nina Hoss

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
49 of 53

Ruth Carter

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
50 of 53

John Early

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
51 of 53

Connie Lim

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty
52 of 53

Jay Ellis

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
53 of 53

Calum Worthy

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty
