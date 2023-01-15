Michelle Williams Brings BFF Busy Philipps as Her Date to Critics Choice Awards 2023

Michelle Williams has her BFF by her side for another awards show!

The best actress nominee brought longtime pal Busy Philipps as her date to Sunday's Critics Choice Awards 2023, where they wrapped their arms around one another as they posed for photos on the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

Williams, 42, rocked a stunning gold one-shoulder gown and coordinating necklace, wearing her chin-length blonde locks in a soft, wavy style.

Philipps, 43, let her pink-tinged hair hang straight over her shoulders, wearing a floor-length gray tank dress, matching shawl and gold cuff bracelet.

The stars have become a fan-favorite fixture at major awards shows over the years — and in 2019, Philipps revealed that she even has one of Williams' Golden Globe awards at her home.

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps. Getty

The pair have stayed inseparable since their time starring together on Dawson's Creek in the early 2000s. Williams even told PEOPLE in 2016 that Philipps — who is godmother to her daughter Matilda, 17 — was her soulmate.

"I'm so in love with her. She's proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That's the love of my life right there," Williams said.

That same year, Philipps told PEOPLE that her oldest child Birdie, now 14, and Williams' daughter Matilda "get along" well and are "sort of like cousins, in a way."

"I feel like that's the best representation of their relationship," the Cougar Town alum added. "They basically feel related. I mean, Michelle's like family to me."

Of Williams calling her "the love of my life," Philipps told PEOPLE at the time, "Anytime anyone publicly declares their love for you, I mean, I feel like that's kind of amazing. I'm publicly declaring my love for her back."

"We live on different coasts, and unfortunately for us, we don't get to see each other in person all that much. But we really make an effort to reach out and to talk and to come to each other when we need support and we need someone," added the Freaks and Geeks alum. "And we've really been there for each other through a lot of different places in our lives, and we're that much closer for it."

This past November, Philipps walked the red carpet with Williams at the Gotham Awards in New York City. Speaking to PEOPLE at the event, the four-time Oscar nominee said she'd choose her Dawson's Creek costar to play her in a biopic.

"She knows me better than anybody," Williams said. "It's not an obvious choice, because we're very different."

Elaborating more on why she chose Philipps, Williams said, "because she knows every last detail about me, so she would get it right."

The 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards are currently airing live on The CW.