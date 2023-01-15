Ke Huy Quan Triumphs at Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'I'm Going to Try Real Hard Not to Cry'

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor's win follows his win in the same category at Tuesday's Golden Globes

and Nigel Smith
Published on January 15, 2023 08:17 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Ke Huy Quan is continuing to dominate awards season, winning best supporting actor at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once on Sunday.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you," he said in accepting his award.

"I'm going to try real hard not to cry tonight," he continued, as his costar Michelle Yeoh was seen crying in the audience. "Ever since our movie came out, everyone has shown me such kindness that it's hard not to get emotional. I'm so nervous!"

"When I think about it, my comeback story could have been very different were it not for the critics. You've not only helped audiences find our little movie but you've helped audiences remember who I am. For that I am so grateful to you."

The other nominees were Paul Dano (The Fabelmans), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway).

Quan, 51, who first broke into Hollywood as a child actor in movies like 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and 1985's The Goonies, told PEOPLE in April 2022 that watching 2018's Crazy Rich Asians made him want to act again after years of success behind the camera as an assistant director and stunt coordinator.

"I was happy working behind the camera but I had serious FOMO," he said with a laugh. "I wanted to be up there with my fellow Asian actors!"

"When I read the script I thought it was written for me because they are me. I understood every single one of them," he told PEOPLE of his Everything Everywhere character Waymond Wang, a loving husband who hops through multiple universes trying to help his wife (Michelle Yeoh) save the world.

Sunday's win follows his win in the same category at Tuesday's Golden Globes.

Chelsea Handler is hosting the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

