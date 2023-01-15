Janelle Monáe Celebrates Her Queerness at Critics Choice Awards: 'My Identity Influences My Decisions'

The Glass Onion actress said, "To anyone out there like me watching right now, I just want you to know that I see you — but I challenge you to see you"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 15, 2023 08:27 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Janelle Monáe accepts the #SeeHer Award onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Janelle Monáe is calling on everyone to love their authentic selves.

The singer and Glass Onion actress, 37, received the seventh annual SeeHer Award at the Critics Choice Awards Sunday night, starting her speech by clarifying that her pronouns are "she/her, they/them and free-ass m-----f----r."

"I try to make an effort in my work ... to highlight the ones who have been pushed to the margins of society, who've been outcast or relegated to 'the other,' " said Monáe. "This is a deeply personal choice for me because I grew up to working-class parents: My mother was a janitor, my father was a trash man, and my grandmother was a sharecropper in Aberdeen, Mississippi."

"And it's personal because I am non-binary, I am queer, and my identity influences my decisions and my work," they added.

Monáe said she hopes the characters she plays inspires audiences to be more empathetic and kind. She went on to add that even when she couldn't see her full potential, she's grateful those around her did.

"There were so many times in my life, y'all, where I did not see me. I couldn't see my light. I couldn't see past my circumstances. If you know my story, I wasn't supposed to make it out of Kansas City, Kansas, to be here tonight. I wasn't," said Monáe. "I didn't see the vision clearly for myself. I couldn't see my gift. I couldn't see what my purpose was supposed to be at that time. But thank you, God, so many other people did. They didn't give up on me, and they gave me opportunities despite my own lack of confidence. I was fakin' it till I made it."

"So to anyone out there like me watching right now," they continued, "I just want you to know that I see you — but I challenge you to see you."

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Previous recipients of the SeeHer Award include Viola Davis, Gal Gadot, Claire Foy, Kristen Bell, Zendaya and Halle Berry. The award "honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries," according to a press release.

Monáe currently stars in the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion alongside Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and more.

Monáe recently told the AV Club that she "can see the spirit in anything that I'm doing," whether it's acting or in music.

"I think of myself as more of a storyteller than just a musician or an actor," she said. "I think you tell stories through fashion when you have something to say. You tell stories obviously through TV and through film and through music. I've been very fortunate to be able to say something and also realize that maybe singing it will allow you to touch that spirit better than speaking it, or doing a film about it."

The star is also known for her roles in films like Hidden Figures, Moonlight and Antebellum.

"A lot of the movies that I've been able to make, I've been able to kind of forecast — in the most humble way. I've been able to forecast what I feel like is needed culturally," she explained. "When I took on the role of Teresa in Moonlight, I feel like my culture, my community specifically needed that. They needed to see that representation. The world needed to see this Black woman showing up and taking in this queer young boy who was discovering his identity, and listening to him, and being a good ally."

Janelle Monae
Emma McIntyre/Getty

"When I did Hidden Figures and I was Mary Jackson, I didn't know about Mary Jackson growing up. I didn't know about Katherine Johnson or any of the human computers, as they called them at NASA. Who else didn't know about them?" she continued. "So it was important for me to represent the first Black woman engineer at NASA, and to show the world as Black folks, we're not monolithic. We can be in the ghettos all the way to the engineering rooms in NASA."

"And hopefully that would help change people's perception of what we can do, and what spaces we can be. We can be in fantasy, we can be in drama, we can be in horror," said Monáe. "We can be in whodunnit genres. There are so many possibilities and so many opportunities to get to see a specific representation on screen. And so I think for myself, as long as I can continue to read those roles that stretch me as a performer and as an artist and as a thinker, I'll say yes to them. And the ones that don't, I'll have to say no."

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards are airing live on The CW.

Related Articles
critcs
Jennifer Coolidge Celebrates Hot Streak in 2023 Critics Choice Win: 'It's Not Over Till You're Dead'
Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Michelle Williams Brings BFF Busy Philipps as Her Date to Critics Choice Awards 2023
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Ke Huy Quan Triumphs at Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'I'm Going to Try Real Hard Not to Cry'
Janelle Monáe attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Janelle Monáe Commands Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet in See-Through Gown with Bold Cutouts
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Host Chelsea Handler speaks onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Chelsea Handler Makes Hilarious James Corden Dig in Her 2023 Critics Choice Awards Monologue
Kate Hudson attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kate Hudson Shimmers in Daring Silver Dress and Super Long Hair at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Sheer Dress and More Than 25 Carats of Diamonds at Critics Choice Awards
Kerry Washington attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kerry Washington Wows at 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Curve-Hugging Gown with Crystals
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13716304zh) Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, in Los Angeles 2023 Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 15 Jan 2023 Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13713375ir) Amanda Seyfried 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Jan 2023 Wearing Dior Same Outfit as catwalk model *13108156ay LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Angela Bassett attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
ulia Roberts attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Roberts Sparkles in Sequined Starburst Dress at 28th Critics Choice Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Critics Choice Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners (Updating Live)
Critics Choice Award Arrivals
See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, June 28 included guest host Chelsea Handler, Simu Liu (We Were Dreamers), Atsuko Okatsuka, and musical guest Jelly Roll. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) CHELSEA HANDLER
Chelsea Handler Says She 'Didn't Know Until I Was 40' That the Sun and Moon Are Not the Same
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Harry Melling attends the "The Pale Blue Eye" Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
'Harry Potter' Actor Harry Melling on Being Recognized for Other Roles: 'The Narrative's Changing'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: (L-R) Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan Reconnect on Red Carpet in Adorable 'Indiana Jones' Reunion
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 02: James Gunn attends Warner Bros. Premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at The Landmark Westwood on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jacob Elordi attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
James Gunn Debunks Rumors Jacob Elordi Will Play Superman: 'No One Has Been Cast'