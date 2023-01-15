Entertainment Movies Critics Choice Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners (Updating Live) The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, are airing live on The CW By Benjamin VanHoose Published on January 15, 2023 07:09 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: The Critics' Choice Awards The critics are highlighting their favorites. At the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, the Critics Choice Association unveiled the winners for the best film and television of 2022, with a ceremony airing on The CW and hosted by Chelsea Handler. Among the movie nominations, Everything Everywhere All at Once led with 14 total nods. On the TV side, the ABC comedy Abbott Elementary scored the most nominations with six overall. For special awards, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Janelle Monáe earned the seventh annual SeeHer Award, and The Old Man actor was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Read on for the complete list of winners. (Check back for updates; this list is being updated live.) Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. MOVIES BEST PICTURE Avatar: The Way of WaterBabylonThe Banshees of InisherinElvisEverything Everywhere All at OnceThe FabelmansGlass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryRRRTárTop Gun: MaverickWomen Talking BEST ACTOR Austin Butler, ElvisTom Cruise, Top Gun: MaverickColin Farrell, The Banshees of InisherinBrendan Fraser, The WhalePaul Mescal, AftersunBill Nighy, Living BEST ACTRESS Cate Blanchett, TárViola Davis, The Woman KingDanielle Deadwyler, TillMargot Robbie, BabylonMichelle Williams, The FabelmansMichelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Paul Dano, The FabelmansBrendan Gleeson, The Banshees of InisherinJudd Hirsch, The FabelmansBarry Keoghan, The Banshees of InisherinKe Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at OnceBrian Tyree Henry, Causeway BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverJessie Buckley, Women TalkingKerry Condon, The Banshees of InisherinJamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at OnceStephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at OnceJanelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS Frankie Corio, AftersunJalyn Hall, TillGabriel LaBelle, The FabelmansBella Ramsey, Catherine Called BirdyBanks Repeta, Armageddon TimeSadie Sink, The Whale BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE The Banshees of InisherinEverything Everywhere All at OnceThe FabelmansGlass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryThe Woman KingWomen Talking BEST DIRECTOR James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of WaterDamien Chazelle, BabylonTodd Field, TárBaz Luhrmann, ElvisDaniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at OnceMartin McDonagh, The Banshees of InisherinSarah Polley, Women TalkingGina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman KingS.S. Rajamouli, RRRSteven Spielberg, The Fabelmans BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Todd Field, TárDaniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at OnceMartin McDonagh, The Banshees of InisherinSteven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The FabelmansCharlotte Wells, Aftersun BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Samuel D. Hunter, The WhaleKazuo Ishiguro, LivingRian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryRebecca Lenkiewicz, She SaidSarah Polley, Women Talking BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of WaterRoger Deakins, Empire of LightFlorian Hoffmeister, TárJanusz Kaminski, The FabelmansClaudio Miranda, Top Gun: MaverickLinus Sandgren, Babylon BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverThe FabelmansAvatar: The Way of WaterEverything Everywhere All at OnceElvisBabylon BEST EDITING BabylonTop Gun: MaverickAvatar: The Way of WaterEverything Everywhere All at OnceElvisTár BEST COSTUME DESIGN Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverGlass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryEverything Everywhere All at OnceElvisThe Woman KingBabylon BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP BabylonThe BatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverElvisEverything Everywhere All at OnceThe Whale BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Avatar: The Way of WaterThe BatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverEverything Everywhere All at OnceRRRTop Gun: Maverick BEST COMEDY The Banshees of InisherinBrosEverything Everywhere All at OnceGlass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryTriangle of SadnessThe Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent BEST ANIMATED FEATURE Guillermo del Toro's PinocchioMarcel the Shell with Shoes OnPuss in Boots: The Last WishTurning RedWendell & Wild BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM All Quiet on the Western FrontArgentina, 1985Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of TruthsCloseDecision to LeaveRRR - WINNER BEST SONG "Carolina" – Where the Crawdads Sing"Ciao Papa" – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"Hold My Hand" – Top Gun: Maverick"Lift Me Up" – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"Naatu Naatu" – RRR"New Body Rhumba" – White Noise BEST SCORE Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's PinocchioMichael Giacchino, The BatmanHildur Guðnadóttir, TárHildur Guðnadóttir, Women TalkingJustin Hurwitz, BabylonJohn Williams, The Fabelmans TELEVISION BEST DRAMA SERIES AndorBad SistersBetter Call SaulThe CrownEuphoriaThe Good FightHouse of the DragonSeveranceYellowstone BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Jeff Bridges, The Old ManSterling K. Brown, This Is UsDiego Luna, AndorBob Odenkirk, Better Call SaulAdam Scott, SeveranceAntony Starr, The Boys BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Christine Baranski, The Good FightSharon Horgan, Bad SistersLaura Linney, OzarkMandy Moore, This Is UsKelly Reilly, YellowstoneZendaya, Euphoria BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Andre Braugher, The Good FightIsmael Cruz Córdova, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerMichael Emerson, EvilGiancarlo Esposito, Better Call SaulJohn Lithgow, The Old ManMatt Smith, House of the Dragon BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Milly Alcock, House of the DragonCarol Burnett, Better Call SaulJennifer Coolidge, The White LotusJulia Garner, OzarkAudra McDonald, The Good FightRhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul BEST COMEDY SERIES Abbott ElementaryBarryThe BearBetter ThingsGhostsHacksRebootReservation Dogs BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Matt Berry, What We Do in the ShadowsBill Hader, BarryKeegan-Michael Key, RebootSteve Martin, Only Murders in the BuildingJeremy Allen White, The BearD'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Christina Applegate, Dead to MeQuinta Brunson, Abbott ElementaryKaley Cuoco, The Flight AttendantRenée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5evaDevery Jacobs, Reservation DogsJean Smart, Hacks BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Brandon Scott Jones, GhostsLeslie Jordan, Call Me KatJames Marsden, Dead to MeChris Perfetti, Abbott ElementaryTyler James Williams, Abbott ElementaryHenry Winkler, Barry BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Paulina Alexis, Reservation DogsAyo Edebiri, The BearMarcia Gay Harden, UncoupledJanelle James, Abbott ElementaryAnnie Potts, Young SheldonSheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary BEST LIMITED SERIES The DropoutGaslitThe Girl from PlainvilleThe OfferPam & TommyStation ElevenThis Is Going to HurtUnder the Banner of Heaven BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION FreshPreyRay Donovan: The MovieThe SurvivorThree MonthsWeird: The Al Yankovic Story BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Ben Foster, The SurvivorAndrew Garfield, Under the Banner of HeavenSamuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy GreyDaniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic StorySebastian Stan, Pam & TommyBen Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Julia Garner, Inventing AnnaLily James, Pam & TommyAmber Midthunder, PreyJulia Roberts, GaslitMichelle Pfeiffer, The First LadyAmanda Seyfried, The Dropout - WINNER BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Murray Bartlett, Welcome to ChippendalesDomhnall Gleeson, The PatientMatthew Goode, The OfferPaul Walter Hauser, Black BirdRay Liotta, Black BirdShea Whigham, Gaslit BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in TroubleDominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy GreyBetty Gilpin, GaslitMelanie Lynskey, CandyNiecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryJuno Temple, The Offer BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES 1899BorgenExtraordinary Attorney WooGarcia!The Kingdom ExodusKleoMy Brilliant FriendPachinkoTehran BEST ANIMATED SERIES BlueyBob's BurgersGenndy Tartakovsky's PrimalHarley QuinnStar Trek: Lower DecksUndone BEST TALK SHOW The Amber Ruffin ShowFull Frontal with Samantha BeeThe Kelly Clarkson ShowLast Week Tonight with John OliverLate Night with Seth MeyersWatch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen BEST COMEDY SPECIAL Fortune Feimster: Good FortuneJerrod Carmichael: RothanielJoel Kim Booster: PsychosexualNikki Glaser: Good Clean FilthNorm Macdonald: Nothing SpecialWould It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early