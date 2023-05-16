Critics Call Johnny Depp's Cannes Movie a 'Royal Disappointment' in First Reviews: 'Mostly Yawns'

One film critic said of Johnny Depp and the movie Jeanne Du Barry, "It would be a stretch to say this feels like the first spark of a glorious comeback"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 16, 2023 04:23 PM
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Johnny Depp in Jeanne du Barry (2023). Photo: Stéphanie Branchu

Critics are weighing in on Johnny Depp's new movie after it opened the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Jeanne Du Barry, the French-language film directed by and starring Maïwenn, features Depp, 59, as King Louis XV and serves as the Oscar nominee's return to movies one year after his controversial defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

In the film (now in theaters in France but with no U.S. release plan yet), Maïwenn plays Jeanne Vaubernier, a working-class woman who "uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one," per a synopsis. She eventually "becomes the favorite of King Louis XV, who, unaware of her status as courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life."

Then, "they fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court."

The first reviews arrived Tuesday afternoon. The Hollywood Reporter critic Jordan Mintzer said Depp's casting "offers a few early thrills and then mostly yawns, with Depp dishing out what feels like a total of a dozen lines in respectable French, while otherwise remaining mute."

"His performance isn't bad, and neither is Maïwenn's in the lead role," wrote Mintzer. "But the two of them, like the movie, rarely get our pulse racing. With all the recent controversy surrounding Depp, not to mention Maïwenn herself, the result of their collaboration is a handsome period piece that feels both flat and shallow, and certainly far from any scandale."

Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023
Johnny Depp with Jeanne du Barry cast. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For IndieWire, Ben Croll added, "Though performing wholly in French and given ample screen time, the American star [Depp] leaves a strangely scant impression, offering a dim and muted turn that plays off his wider reputation in often fascinating ways."

The Evening Standard's Jo-Ann Titmarsh wrote in a review that following Depp's movies like 2015's Mortdecai and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, it is "great to see Depp in subtle and quiet mode — more Colonel Joll of Waiting for the Barbarians and less Jack Sparrow — and in French to boot."

A headline for the Evening Standard review noted, however, that "Depp makes a good Louis XV but [Jeanne Du Barry] is a right royal disappointment."

Johnny Depp 'Jeanne du Barry' premiere and opening ceremony, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2023
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

U.K. outlet The Telegraph's critic Robbie Collin said Depp "may be the actor least suited — after Hulk Hogan — to playing an ancien régime monarch." Collin continued about Depp: "True, his French is not too shabby, but his regal gravitas is nonexistent, and he only truly looks at home in the role during occasional bouts of clowning, which hardly help sell his casting as an inspired choice."

"Depp is hardly the first Hollywood outcast to find work in Europe, but it would be a stretch to say this feels like the first spark of a glorious comeback," wrote Collin.

Variety critic Peter Debruge wrote of Depp's performance, "For his part, Depp delivers his lines in well-turned French, wearing fine powder and a stiff white wig, and yet he seems strangely uncomfortable in the role — adequate but not especially engaged. Depp's the kind of player who delivers practically every performance with a wink, so it's odd that even when his Louis is actually supposed to be winking (at Jeanne), the sparkle isn't there."

About Jeanne Du Barry, a source told PEOPLE in April that "filming was challenging, but Johnny is excited about the comeback."

Related Articles
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia
Amber Heard Supporters Protest Cannes Film Festival for Inclusion of Johnny Depp Movie
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Johnny Depp 'Jeanne du Barry' premiere and opening ceremony, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2023
Johnny Depp Receives Applause as He Walks Red Carpet at Cannes One Year After Amber Heard Trial
Mads Mikkelsen, Johnny Depp
Mads Mikkelsen Attends Cannes Screening of Johnny Depp's Movie After Replacing Him in 'Fantastic Beasts'
Cannes Jury Member Brie Larson Addresses Johnny Depp's Opening Night Film: 'I Don't Know How I Feel About It'
Cannes Juror Brie Larson Addresses Johnny Depp's Opening Night Film: 'Don't Know How I Feel About It'
Johnny Depp attends the premiere of Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Johnny Depp Lands $20 Million Dior Deal, the Biggest Men's Fragrance Contract Ever: Report
amber heard
Amber Heard Smiles While Stepping Out in Madrid After Moving Overseas Post-Trial: Photos
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
See Johnny Depp in Trailer for French Movie 'Jeanne Du Barry' Ahead of Cannes Film Festival Debut
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Johnny Depp's First Movie Since Trial, 'Jeanne Du Barry,' Will Open 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp 'Excited' for Comeback, Amber Heard Has 'New Energy' 1 Year After Trial Began: Sources (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film 'Jeanne du Barry'
Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Reviews: Critics Applaud 'Emotional Goodbye' — 'Marvel Magic Is Back!'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on July 13, 2020 in London, England.Hollywood actor is taking News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, to court over allegations that he was violent towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 34. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
See First Image of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV in 'Jeanne Du Barry'
Johnny Depp seen in Paris to shoot new movie with French actress director Maiwenn. After 6 weeks of a complicated trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp arrived in Paris. He also took the opportunity to do the fitting of costumes and wigs for the shooting of his next film of Maiwenn Le Besco which will start in early August and in which he will play Louis XV. During that time he has not seen Vanessa at all despite the fact that she was in Paris as well. Johnny stayed at Hayat hotel and came back late at night after costumes fitting. 18 Jun 2022
Johnny Depp Seen in Paris as He Prepares to Film New Movie Weeks After Amber Heard Trial
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp to Make Film Return as King Louis XV in Upcoming Historical Drama: Reports
Johnny Depp cameo on the MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs, Jokes He 'Needed the Work'