Crew Member on the Set of Tom Hanks' New Film in Critical Condition After Falling From Building

A 65-year-old man fell two stories from a building while on the set of Tom Hanks‘ untitled Mr. Rodgers film in Pennsylvania.

The man, who has not been identified, was a crew member of Hanks’ upcoming film, PEOPLE confirms. Mt. Lebanon Chief of Police Aaron Lauth tells PEOPLE the production member was “taking a break” when he collapsed and fell from the balcony of the building.

“Basically, he appears to have suffered from a medical emergency while on the balcony,” Lauth says. “He was taking a break and smoking a cigarette when he fell.”

“He fell from the second story of the building. Other crew members were inside the building, but not on the balcony. They noticed he wasn’t there and saw him down on the ground,” he continues.

“A medic was on the set and when they realized he wasn’t breathing, they began to perform CPR,” he says. “He was transported to a trauma hospital not too far away. They’re attempting life-saving measures now.”

NEW: police say the man who fell is a 65 year old man. @WPXI filming is done for the night, they’re determining if they will resume tomorrow. @WPXI Chief is now getting an update from Medics pic.twitter.com/xVDJIOyeOo — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) October 12, 2018

Lauth adds the man is in critical condition.

Hanks, 62, was on set throughout the day, Lauth says. It is not yet clear if he was on set at the time.

A rep for the actor did not immediately respond for PEOPLE’s request for comment. A spokesperson for Big Beach Films, the movie’s production company, also did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Oscar winner made headlines in late September when Sony Pictures released the first photo of the actor in costume as Fred Rodgers.

RELATED: Tom Hanks Is Fred Rogers in First Look at Movie About Beloved TV Icon

He was pictured smiling happily at the camera in a bright red sweater pulled over a buttoned-up shirt and tie over khaki pants — the familiar outfit Mr. Rogers is remembered for wearing.

The film will focus on Rogers’ unlikely friendship with award-winning journalist Tom Junod, who got to know the television personality while writing a 1998 profile on the star for Esquire magazine.

The film will hit theaters Oct. 2019.