1 Crew Member Dead, Another Injured After 'Misfire' on the Set of Alec Baldwin Western Film Rust

"There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks," a spokesperson for Alec Baldwin tells PEOPLE

One crew member has died and another was critically injured Thursday following an accident on the set of an upcoming Alec Baldwin western film, Rust.

"There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks," a spokesperson for Baldwin tells PEOPLE.

Authorities responded to the incident at Bonanza Creek Ranch around 1:50 p.m. local time following 911 calls indicating "an individual had been shot on set," the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department wrote in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

One of the victims was described as a 42-year-old female. She was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the sheriff's department.

As of Thursday evening, the second victim — a 42-year-old male — was receiving emergency care at Christus St. Vincent's hospital, officials said.

The sheriff's department confirmed that a prop gun had been fired, though detectives were still investigating what type of projectile was discharged.

Production on Rust has been halted for the time being, Baldwin's rep tells PEOPLE.

The film, written and directed by Joel Souza, is reportedly set in 1880s Kansas. Baldwin stars as an infamous outlaw who goes on the run with his 13-year-old grandson after the teenager is convicted for the accidental murder of a local rancher and sentenced to hang, according to Deadline.