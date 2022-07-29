Creed Spinoff Drago About Dolph Lundgren's Character Is in the Works (Report)
A new Creed spinoff centering on Dolph Lundgren's Rocky character is reportedly being worked on.
According to The Wrap, the new project titled Drago will chronicle the relationship between Russian boxer Ivan Drago (Lundgren) — who was introduced in 1985's Rocky IV — and his son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) who appeared in 2018's Creed 2. 2015's Creed was a hit spinoff of the Rocky franchise.
Lundgren, 64, previously teased the possibility of a spinoff based on his character in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year.
"By the way, I think there's some talk about doing a whole spinoff on Drago with MGM. So you may get more of that," he said.
MGM and reps for Lundgren didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.
Creed was released in 2015 as a spinoff to Sylvester Stallone's Rocky franchise — starring Michael B. Jordan stars as Apollo Creed's son Adonis — and a sequel followed in 2018.
While promoting the sequel, Lundgren opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about playing the role of Drago.
"It was my big break, but it also pigeonholed me," he told the publication of the role. "People think, 'He's a robot and he has no emotions.' Now I can do the opposite, and it's very, very satisfying."
Jordan will return to the titular role for Creed 3. The release date for the film — which Jordan also directs — was pushed back from Nov. 23, 2022 to March 3, 2023, according to Deadline.