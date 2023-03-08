'Creed III' Director and Star Michael B. Jordan Reveals in 10 Years He'd Love to Take 'a Trip to Space'

When Michael B. Jordan was named one of PEOPLE's Ones to Watch for its inaugural portfolio in 2013, he had a clear idea of what he wanted his future to look like. "In 10 years, I'll be 36. Hopefully my career has continued to be successful… All the clichés, happy, healthy," he said. "I don't know, I'll be curious to see what kind of man I'll be."

A decade later on his 36th birthday, Jordan officially added director to his long list of accomplishments. Premiering Creed III — in which he once again starred as Adonis, the illegitimate son of Apollo Creed, Rocky Balboa's renowned opponent — Jordan was ready to share his creation with the world (the film earned $58.6 million at the U.S. box office on its opening weekend, the highest debut ever for a sports movie). "I'm ready for it to be out. I'm ready to hand it over, because it's not for me anymore, it's for everybody else," he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

"Every day it was a fight to make this movie and you don't do it alone. So for the crew and the cast to show up and give me their all and trust me, when I don't have a track record, it means a lot and I took that seriously."

Jordan caught the directing bug after the wrap of the second film in the Creed series. "I was day-dreaming about where I wanted it to go and imagining what that would be like," he adds. "I talked to some of the collaborators and producers and everybody was like 'Look Mike, you're probably the best person to tell the story' and that's kind of how it happened."

Costarring alongside Jonathan Majors, who plays Adonis' childhood friend-turned-rival Damian Anderson, Jordan once again got in chiseled shape for the role, working with his longtime personal trainer Corey Calliet, who also trained Majors.

Prior to the production, Jordan worked out 60-90 minutes six days a week for four months, utilizing weight training and boxing. Once filming began, "the toughest thing [about working out] was because I didn't have as much time to focus on it," he says. Quick 30-minute sessions of cardio, plyometrics and weight lifting helped the actor stay in peak shape. "And having someone like Jonathan, who worked equally as hard as I did and to be able to push me in moments that I needed it. We really became teammates and like a real brotherhood. And he showed up in every way that I needed him too."

Next up for Jordan is a well-deserved vacation. "Just going somewhere without a phone and be able to sit in my own thoughts," he says. "That's what I'm looking forward to the most." The actor describes his life at the moment as "top of the world. It's my enjoy-it year right now so I'm enjoying it."

And in the next 10 years? "In a perfect world? Owner of a couple of sports teams. Maybe businesses throughout different countries. A family," he says. "Maybe a trip to space? Who knows. And hopefully directing and making more movies."

Creed III is in theaters now.

