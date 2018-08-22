It's Official! Box Office Hit Crazy Rich Asians Is Getting a Sequel

Crazy Rich Asians is on its way to a sequel.

Director Jon M. Chu and screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim are returning for the potential follow-up in development at Warner Brothers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news comes after the movie opened to blockbuster success over the weekend and became the highest opening romantic comedy since 2015.

Producers Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and John Penotti are also on board. Plans for a sequel center on China Rich Girlfriend, the second book by Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan.

Crazy Rich Asians is the first studio film since 1993’s The Joy Luck Club to feature an entirely Asian cast. The sequel would in part focus on the romance between Harry Shum Jr.‘s and Gemma Chan’s characters.

“The idea is to tell the story in the next movie,” Chu told The Hollywood Reporter. “I made a promise to Harry, so I’m going to do it.”

Earlier this month, Fresh Off the Boat actress Constance Wu, who stars in the film, opened up to PEOPLE about the progress that Crazy Rich Asians represents.

“I loved the story and thought, ‘I could play this.’ But it seemed impossible,” Wu said. “I had never seen an Asian-American woman be the leading role in a movie or saw a face that looked even close to mine that Hollywood deemed worthy of its own fairy-tale story.”

“Asian Americans are so used to being the number two or number three in a movie that they don’t usually get to explore more than a few facets of themselves,” Wu continued. “Rachel is interesting because I had the chance to explore the fun parts but also the vulnerable parts.”

Henry Golding, who stars opposite Wu, also expressed excitement about the movie. “There are words to describe how life-changing this past year-and-a-half has been,” he told PEOPLE.