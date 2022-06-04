Courtroom Wristbands from Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Are Selling Online for Nearly $5K

The jury awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in damages on Wednesday, determining that Amber Heard defamed him in her December 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post

Johnny Depp leaves for a recess at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 5, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. (Photo by Jim LO SCALZO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard (L) testifies as US actor Johnny Depp looks on during a defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 5, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. (Photo by Jim LO SCALZO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Johnny Depp leaves for a recess at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 5, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. (Photo by Jim LO SCALZO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard (L) testifies as US actor Johnny Depp looks on during a defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 5, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. (Photo by Jim LO SCALZO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Spectators who attended the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial are now selling their wristbands from the Fairfax County, Virginia, courtroom.

A blue wristband — which had a starting bid of $4,999 on eBay — is from "the first day of the final week of the trial" (May 23), according to the seller, who added: "I was there and you are obtaining this from a verified first person source."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The product description continued, "This is a piece of celebrity culture history. The wristbands are not fancy or specially made, they are your typical paper wristbands you see at events. The Sheriffs marked these for their own purposes to identify who was allowed in the courtroom."

https://www.ebay.com/itm/185445502727 https://www.ebay.com/itm/185443585376 Credit: ebay

The bidding has ended on the blue band, but a red wristband is going for a similar price ($4,500 or best offer).

An orange wristband from the courtroom is also for sale on eBay. The price tag is currently $500.

The seller said the item is "priceless," adding, "the trial is a part of pop culture history."

https://www.ebay.com/itm/185445502727 https://www.ebay.com/itm/185443585376 Credit: ebay

On Wednesday, the jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages (due to Virginia limits on punitive damages, the judge reduced the total to $10.35 million), determining that Heard defamed him in her December 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post.

Heard, 36, was awarded $2 million in damages after Depp was found to have defamed her on one of three claims.

Fans from around the country — and globe — flocked to the controversial six-week trial, waiting in long lines for a chance to get inside the courtroom and cheering from the outside. During her testimony, Heard even addressed being "bombarded" with "vitriol" online and while entering the courthouse.

"I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things that I've lived through, used to humiliate me. People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day," she said on the witness stand last week.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Joanne Garcia of Fairfax was inside the courtroom when the verdict was read earlier this week. She said the result of the trial means a fresh start for Depp, 58.

"My heart was just frozen," she told PEOPLE. "But when the word came out that he won, I was just so glad. I want him to be happy, to forget all of this. He can even take off the tattoos, start fresh and not think about anything in his past."

Depp, himself, said in a statement after the trial that he felt like he was given his "life back" and the "best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun."

RELATED VIDEO: Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Case Against Amber Heard, Awarded $15 Million in Damages

In a statement after the verdict, Heard said she was "disappointed with what this verdict means for other women," calling it a "setback." She added, "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."