Courtney Love Says Johnny Depp Once Saved Her from an Overdose in 1995

Courtney Love said in a video posted to social media that Johnny Depp "gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside The Viper Room"

Courtney Love is claiming Johnny Depp once saved her from a drug overdose.

In a series of videos shared by her friend Jessica Reed Kraus's Instagram account over the weekend, the Hole musician, 57, touched on the history of her relationship with Depp, 58, amid the latter's ongoing defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

"I don't really wanna make judgments publicly. I just wanna tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside the Viper Room," said Love in the videos, referencing the famed club in West Hollywood, California, that Depp once co-owned and where River Phoenix collapsed and died of a drug overdose in October 1993.

"Johnny, when I was on crack and [daughter] Frances [Bean Cobain] was having to suffer through that with all these social workers, wrote her a four-page letter that she's never showed me, on her 13th birthday," Love continued.

The musician said Depp "sent limos" to Cobain's school "where all the social workers were crawling around — again, unasked — for her and all her friends to go to both Pirates [of the Caribbean movies]."

"He did it a bunch of times. He gave her her own seat [at the premieres] with her name on it," Love continued. "I've never seen one of those Pirates movies, but [Frances] loved them. You know, she said to me when she was 13, 'Mama, he saved my life.' And she said it again."

Love said near the end of the video posts that she "been the most-hated woman in America" and "the world" before, and has "a lot of empathy for what that must feel like for" Heard, 36.

"But if you use a movement for your own personal gain and you inhabit queer feminist intersectional spaces and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice gets served, whatever it is," she added. "And I think we should have less schadenfreude and more empathy for all concerned."

Depp is currently suing Heard for defamation, arguing that her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence tarnished his reputation and ruined his career opportunities, even though she didn't mention him by name in the article. He testified that after Heard's allegations against him, he lost "nothing short of everything."

Depp, who has said multiple times under oath that he has never struck Heard or any woman, has testified that his "goal is the truth" as he seeks to clear his name in the trial, which is being televised live via various outlets. When Heard took the stand, she told the jury, "I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything."

Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, the star's attempt to overturn the decision was denied.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.