Courtney B. Vance and Niecy Nash Bring Family Drama to Life in Netflix’s Uncorked — Watch Trailer

Courtney B. Vance and Niecy Nash are teaming up for Netflix’s latest family drama.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the first trailer for Uncorked, Vance and Nash star Louis and Sylvia, a couple that struggles to accept their son Elijah’s (Mamoudou Athie) ambitious dreams of becoming a master sommelier instead of taking over the family barbecue business.

“My whole life I’ve been told what my future was going to look like. But I just want to find my own thing,” Elijah says in a voiceover.

As he tells his father about his dream, Louis says, “I thought you said you weren’t going to let this wine thing mess with your work? Do you know how hard your grandfather worked to keep this place in the family? This place is historic.”

Image zoom Niecy Nash & Mamoudou Athie in Uncorked Nina Robinson/NETFLIX

Image zoom Uncorked Nina Robinson/Netflix

Finding himself at a crossroads between choosing his own path and following in his family’s footsteps, Elijah receives advice from his mother.

“Elijah this is your life and at the end of the day, the only one living it is you,” Sylvia says.

Elijah still faces the question, “How do you choose between your family and your dream?”

RELATED: Niecy Nash Opens Up About Turning 50 and Being Newly Single: ‘I Have Never Been Better’

Directed by Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny, the film is also his directorial debut.

Image zoom Nina Robinson/NETFLIX

“When I became a father it made me want to examine the relationship with mine,” Penny tells PEOPLE. “I began to understand my father as just a guy trying to figure things out when I was a kid instead of ‘My Father.’ I wanted to tell a story about two men who didn’t have the best relationship figure out how to understand and at least respect each other.”

He continues, “I feel most movies involving people of color usually makes a father/son story about the father’s absence. That wasn’t my story or several friends of mine. I wanted to tell a story where these two men of color were having issues that only had to do with who they are fundamentally as people.”

As for working with the cast on the film, Penny calls Vance and Nash “amazing titans of acting” while adding it was a highlight to introduce “the world to incredible new talent and giving Mamoudou Athie his first lead role.”

The film also stars Sasha Compere, Matt McGorry, Kelly Jenrette and Meera Rohit Kumbhani.

Uncorked premieres on Netflix later this month.