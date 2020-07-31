Courteney Cox Returns for Fifth Scream Movie Alongside Ex David Arquette: 'Can't Wait'

Courteney Cox's ex-husband David Arquette is also set to reprise his role in the upcoming horror sequel

Courteney Cox is coming back to unmask another Ghostface!

On Friday, the actress, 56, shared the news on Instagram that she will return to star in the upcoming fifth installment in the Scream franchise. Cox previously portrayed unflinching reporter Gale Weathers in 1996's Scream and its three sequels, released in 1997, 2000 and 2011.

Cox shared an image of the movie series' iconic villain's black-and-white mask with the message written in red script: "I can't wait to see this face again."

"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new," Arquette previously said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy."

THR reported that production hopes to begin later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina, as long as safety protocols are in place amid the ongoing pandemic.

"It's impossible to fully express how much Wes Craven's work and the Scream movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers," said Radio Silence, the directing company, in a statement. "Kevin Williamson's incredible stories have entertained and inspired us for decades and we're insanely honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the cinematic world Wes and Kevin so brilliantly created together. Jamie and Guy's amazing script does that legacy justice and we're so excited to bring the next chapter of Scream to life."

Back in 2011, Cox opened up to Entertainment Weekly about working on Scream 4 with Arquette as their relationship off-camera became temporarily rocky. The actress explained that she still has lots of love for her now ex-husband.

"The thing is David and I love each other so much and we get along so well," she said at the time. "I love him so much. We are the closest of friends. I would say we’re probably better now than we were during that movie. The movie was just a little bit of a tough time. I don’t have the fondest memories of those particular moments during that film."