Courteney Cox Seen on Set of Scream 6 Weeks After Neve Campbell Exits Movie

Courteney Cox's appearance on the set of Scream 6 comes just over a month after longtime costar Neve Campbell announced she would not be appearing in the film

Gale Weathers is on the scene!

Courteney Cox was spotted in costume as her iconic Scream news-reporter character on the set of the franchise's upcoming sixth installment.

In the photo taken Tuesday, Cox, 58, is seen rocking a blue suit and neon-green heels as she stands among crew, her arms crossed at the wrists.

Cox's appearance on set comes just over a month after longtime costar Neve Campbell announced she would not be returning for the sixth movie.

"Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," Campbell, 48, said in a statement. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.

Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox in Scream (2022)

"It's been a very difficult decision to move on," she added. "To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

Campbell's decision not to appear in a Scream film for the first time since the series launched in 1996 drew support from several of her former franchise costars, including Emma Roberts, Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy and David Arquette.

Arquette, 50, said in a conversation with ComicBook published last month that he would "love for her to be a part of" the films and "a Scream movie without [Campbell's character Sidney Prescott] is kind of unfortunate" — but he "understand(s)" and "respect(s)" her decision.

"It's all a business, in a way — they have to balance all these elements to fit a budget and produce a film," Arquette continued, adding, "I get it, she's still alive! She [can] absolutely be in future ones, but I think it's up to fans to call for that in the future."

Reps for Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment about Campbell's departure.

Cox, Campbell and Arquette returned as Gale, Sidney and Dewey Riley, respectively, in the fifth film — simply titled Scream, just like the original 1996 movie — which premiered in January.

Of the new film, due out next spring, Cox told Entertainment Tonight in May, "I don't know about contracts and where things are, but I'll tell you in the script — it's a really good one."