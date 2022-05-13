"You actually have to be killed if you talk about it, so I'm not gonna say anything," Courteney Cox joked of Scream 6

Courteney Cox Says Scream 6 Script Is 'Really Good' and Teases Her Return as Gale Weathers

Courteney Cox from Starz’ ‘Shining Vale’ attends Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Courteney Cox from Starz’ ‘Shining Vale’ attends Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Gale Weathers is still reporting for duty.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trio returned as Gale, Sidney Prescott and Dewey Riley, respectively, in the fifth film — simply titled Scream, just like the original 1996 movie — which premiered in January.

Of the new film, due out next spring, Cox, 57, told Entertainment Tonight, "I don't know about contracts and where things are, but I'll tell you in the script — it's a really good one."

"You actually have to be killed if you talk about it, so I'm not gonna say anything," joked the Shining Vale actress.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), left, and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) star in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream." Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox in Scream (2022) | Credit: PARAMOUNT PICTURES

During a March episode of the Just for Variety podcast with host Marc Malkin, Cox opened up about reprising her star role as Gale in the horror franchise that first premiered 25 years ago.

In the interview, Cox revealed that she had just received the script for the upcoming film and was "excited" to get to work.

"I got the script yesterday," the Friends alum said. "I haven't read it yet, I just got it ... I'm excited to read it, and I know they're going to start filming ... I think, in June, in Canada."

She then joked, "I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything. Let me tell you the killer!"

RELATED VIDEO: Courteney Cox on Returning to Scream Franchise: "In a Million Years Never Thought" We'd Do It Again

During her Just for Variety interview, Cox also weighed in on the franchise killing off Arquette's character Dewey in the latest installment. (Cox and Arquette, 50, were married from 1999 to 2013 and share daughter Coco, 17.)

"It was sad because Dewey is such a beloved character and he's so goofy," said Cox. "I thought he brought such a comedic twist to the whole franchise. I think that was a downer."

In February, Paramount and Spyglass announced in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that another Scream installation is officially in the works, with the Radio Silence collective's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning to direct and James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick writing the script.

Hayden Panettiere will also be back. the made her franchise debut in 2011's Scream 4. Her character, Kirby, was presumed dead by many until an Easter egg in the fifth film revealed she was still alive.