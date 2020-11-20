Courteney Cox Remembers 'Beloved' Scream Director Wes Craven as Sequel Wraps Filming

Courteney Cox is paying tribute to late director Wes Craven as the Scream franchise pushes his legacy forward.

Earlier this week, the shoot for the fifth installment in the horror movie series wrapped production. Cox, 56, took a moment on Instagram to remember Craven, who died in 2015 at age 76 and was known for his horror classics like Scream, A Nightmare on Elm Street and The Hills Have Eyes.

"Scream just wrapped. This all started 25 years ago directed by the beloved Wes Craven," wrote Cox alongside a throwback photo of herself smiling next to the filmmaker.

Cox said the new entry — directed by Ready or Not's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, with original screenwriter Kevin Williamson on board to produce — is in good hands, continuing Craven's legacy.

"Walking back on the set 25 years later, I wasn’t sure what to expect. What I found was an incredible new cast and two uber talented directors," added Cox, who stars as reporter Gale Weathers in all the Scream movies. "I’m sure Wes will be so proud. Thank you @kevwilliamson for creating this legacy."

On Wednesday, Williamson, 55, revealed that the fifth film in the series will simply — and once again — be titled Scream. Posting to Twitter on Wednesday, he shared the news of the film's title in a series of posts, where he also said filming on the anticipated sequel has been completed.

"That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film!" Williamson wrote alongside a photo of himself on set with series stars Neve Campbell and Cox. He also shared a photo of himself standing beside the franchise's iconic Ghostface killer, as well as a promotional shot of the title of the film.

"Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans," he continued. "I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again."

Then, detailing that he believes Craven "would’ve been so proud" of the film, Williamson wrote that he is "thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and [an] incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart."

Last month, Campbell, 47, revealed that a personal letter convinced her to come back to one of her most iconic roles. She previously confirmed in September that she would be returning for the upcoming Scream. The actress explained in Variety’s special "House of Horror," in which she virtually appeared with Jamie Lee Curtis, that Craven's death was the reason she was hesitant to join the new movie.

"I had been really apprehensive about doing another one," Campbell said. "People had asked in the past whether I would do another one without Wes or whether I would make another one. I always felt like it’d be too difficult to do it without Wes. He was the master of these films. He did such a beautiful job on them. We were a family."

However, she said, "I think this could be a lot of fun and a good idea. These are people who are doing it for the love of these films. So that meant something."