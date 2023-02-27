Courteney Cox Admits She 'Really Missed' Neve Campbell While Filming 'Scream VI'

Courteney Cox reprises her role in Scream VI, out March 10, but Neve Campbell didn't return due to contract negotiations

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on February 27, 2023
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox
Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox in Scream (2022). Photo: Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Courteney Cox missed working with Neve Campbell on the latest Scream sequel.

The actress returns as Gale Weathers in Scream VI, the first film in the franchise to not star Campbell as protagonist Sidney Prescott. Campbell, 49, told PEOPLE last year that her decision not to return was "truly" just negotiation-related: "I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise and have brought to this franchise for 25 years."

Speaking with Variety, Cox, 58, said of Campbell's absence, "I missed working with her, but I'm going to support whatever she feels is right."

Cox, whose ex-husband and longtime Scream costar David Arquette also isn't back for the new installment after his character's death in last year's fifth film, also shared excitement about Hayden Panettiere returning to the franchise after 2011's Scream 4.

"Kirby comes — Hayden Panettiere. It's so interesting how people came back. I have to remember. I thought she died! I get so confused. There's been so many," joked Cox. "I'm just so excited to be a part of something this long."

Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI."
Courteney Cox in Scream VI (2023). Philippe Bossé/PARAMOUNT PICTURES

"I have a really good scene with Ghostface and it was amazing. I've obviously been stabbed many times and all that, but this time, to work with Ghostface and not know who's under the mask, it was really fun. Usually by the time I'm getting stabbed, I know who it is," she added of the iconic villain.

Campbell — who also previously told PEOPLE she might still return to Scream in the future: "I don't know that I'm done for good" — added that there was no "bad blood" between her and her cast mates over her decision. "Everyone's been incredibly supportive," she said last year.

After making her decision, Campbell said she "reached out to Courteney and Melissa [Barrera] and the directors to tell them how sorry I was that I wasn't going to be there, and that I love them and I hope they have a good experience. And they were very understanding, very supportive and also sad."

Directed again by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the new film — this time set in New York City — also stars Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori and Samara Weaving.

Scream VI is in theaters March 10.

