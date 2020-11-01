Courteney Cox has a sense of humor when it comes to the infamous hairstyle

Courteney Cox Pokes Fun at Her Scream 3 Haircut While Celebrating Halloween: 'Not the Bangs!'

Is there anything more frightening than Courteney Cox’s Scream 3 bangs?

While celebrating Halloween on Saturday, the actress poked fun at the super short bangs her character Gale Weathers rocked in the 2000 sequel.

In a silly social media post, Cox, 56, posed for the camera with a scared look on her face while a man wearing a Ghostface mask held a pair of scissors up to her hairline — which had already been cropped to mirror the infamous ‘do.

“Not the bangs!!!!!!!!” she quipped.

Honoring her Scream 3 hairstyle on Halloween is becoming a tradition for Cox.

“It’s Halloween and I thought I’d get in the spirit of things and watch some of the Scream movies,” Cox said in a playful video last year. “I chose Scream 3 and I noticed that Gale Weathers has those infamous bangs.”

“I don’t think anything’s that wrong with it, check it out. I think they’re cool. I say I can bring it back. Let’s see,” she added, before proceeding to keep cutting her bangs smaller and closer to her forehead.

Image zoom Courteney Cox in Scream 3 (2000) | Credit: Dimension Films/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Although she may have a sense of humor about the hairstyle, that doesn’t mean Cox is a fan of the look.

“The fact that people say ‘forever on film,’ that is really true and it’s so bad,” she told PEOPLE last year, adding that at the time the movie was filmed she "wasn’t the kind of person who would say, ‘You know what? These are too short. We need to get new bangs.' ”

And even though she wore a hairpiece for the shoot, Cox said she still wishes she had spoken up.