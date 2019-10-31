Courteney Cox Cuts Short Bangs to Recreate Her Scream 3 Look in Hilarious Halloween Video

Courteney Cox is bringing back Gale Weathers’ bangs this Halloween!

The actress, 55, shared a video of herself that was reposted by Netflix in which she honored her iconic Scream character.

“It’s Halloween and I thought I’d get in the spirit of things and watch some of the Scream movies,” Cox said. “I chose Scream 3 and I noticed that Gale Weathers has those infamous bangs.”

She continued, “I don’t think anything’s that wrong with it, check it out. I think they’re cool. I say I can bring it back. Let’s see.”

Cox took out a pair of scissors and proceeded to cut her bangs in a straight line across her forehead, making her bangs smaller and closer to her forehead, reminiscent of her look as the news reporter in Scream 3.

Courteney Cox just paid tribute to Gale's Scream 3 bangs in the best way possible! pic.twitter.com/tL9RInD2jO — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2019

“I like it,” she said once the deed was done. “What do you think?”

The film’s villain, Ghostface, jumped out behind her as Cox screamed.

In January, Cox told PEOPLE she wasn’t a fan of her hairstyle for the 2000 movie, saying, “The fact that people say ‘forever on film,’ that is really true and it’s so bad.”

RELATED: Courteney Cox Cringes When She Thinks of Her Scream 3 Hairstyle: ‘I Look Horrible’

“I liked to change her hair every time,” Cox said of Weathers’ changing hairstyles in all four films. “I had these bangs and they were cut too short. At that time in my life, I wasn’t the kind of person who would say, ‘You know what? These are too short. We need to get new bangs.'”

Image zoom Courteney Cox in Scream 3 Dimension Films/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Fortunately, the actress used a hairpiece rather than cut her own hair for the film.

“I was just like, ‘Oh, well, okay, oh God, they don’t look great,'” Cox added. “In reality, I should have said, ‘No, no, no we have to get new bangs.’ I did not stick up for myself and hence I look horrible. That was a big lesson—take care of yourself.”