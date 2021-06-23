Courteney Cox Says She Had a 'Crush for Sure' on Ace Ventura Costar Jim Carrey: He's 'So Funny'

Courteney Cox played coy on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show after the host asked her if there'd been anything "romantic" between herself and Jim Carrey when they were making Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Courteney Cox is admitting to once having a "crush" on Jim Carrey - but beyond that, her lips are sealed.

The 57-year-old actress appeared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show on Wednesday alongside her fellow Friends alums Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, where she dished on making 1994's Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

"He was so funny; it was just about cracking up all the time," said Cox of Carrey, 59. "I remember when we first rehearsed, he was just playing it straighter. And then he turned it on when we started filming and I thought, 'Oh my God, he's the funniest person.' "

Carrey and Cox - who played Ace Ventura and Melissa Robinson, respectively, in the slapstick comedy - "became really good friends" according to the actress, and her costar "cracked [her] up the entire time."

When asked by Stern, 67, whether non-platonic sparks flew, she admitted, "There was a crush for sure."

Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox Ace Ventura Pet Detective - 1994 Jim Carrey and Courteney Cox in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) | Credit: Morgan Creek International/Kobal/Shutterstock

"But nothing romantic?" Stern asked, to which Cox deflected in response with a laugh, "I don't … I'm going to go to the bathroom."

"The reason I ask that is there are these two talented people," offered the host. "I can't see how that wouldn't happen. If I was around you, I would have at least tried."

In a 1994 interview surrounding the film, Cox previously said that Carrey's humor begins as "he rolls out of bed" and is "in him 24 hours a day."

"He has another side to him, believe me, that's very serious and actually really intense. But [the comedy] is there all the time," she added.

Courteney Cox and Jim Carrey during Premiere of "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" at Mann's Bruin Theater in Westwood, California, United States. Courteney Cox and Jim Carrey in 1994 | Credit: Ron Galella/Getty

