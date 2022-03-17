Courteney Cox 'Excited' to Begin Filming Scream 6: 'I Got the Script Yesterday'

The Shining Vale actress says filming on the latest reboot of the horror film could begin in June

Scream 6 is in the works, and Courteney Cox couldn't be happier!

In a recent episode of the Just for Variety podcast with host Marc Malkin, Cox, 57, opened up about reprising her star role as Gale Weathers in the iconic horror franchise that first premiered in 1996.

During the interview, Cox shared she had just received the script for the upcoming film and is "excited" to get to work.

"I got the script yesterday," Cox explained. "I haven't read it yet, I just got it... I'm excited to read it, and I know they're going to start filming... I think, in June, in Canada."

She then joked: "I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything. Let me tell you the killer!"

Scream | Official Trailer (2022 Movie) Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox in the upcoming Scream | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Production for Scream 6 comes after the fifth installment, which stars Cox and returning stars Neve Campbell, and David Arquette, debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office in January.

During Variety interview, Cox weighed in on the franchise killing off Arquette's character Dwight "Dewey" Riley in the fifth installment. (Cox and Arquette were married from 1999 to 2013 and share daughter Coco, 17.)

"It was sad because Dewey is such a beloved character and he's so goofy," said Cox. "I thought he brought such a comedic twist to the whole franchise. I think that was a downer."

In February, Paramount and Spyglass announced in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that another Scream installation is officially in the works, with the Radio Silence collective's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning to direct and James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick writing the script.

"We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film," the studios said in the statement. "We can't wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family."