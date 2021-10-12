"I'm like, I'm never gonna get it back," actress Molly Shannon recalled, after accidentally leaving her iPhone in the back of a New York City cab

Couple Find Molly Shannon's Phone in NYC Cab and Become Fast Friends: 'She's Staying the Night'

A couple was on Cloud 9 after accidentally stumbling upon a certain "superstar's" iPhone.

In a Tik-Tok video posted to Instagram, New York City local Vincent Zurzolo explained how he and partner Josephine came upon Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon's phone.

"So, Josephine and I are coming home from New York Comic Con, and a phone starts ringing in the back of the cab," Zurzolo continued, "We pick it up, and eventually find out whose phone it is. And, we get a phone call from someone who's very nervous that they've lost their phone, and look whose phone it is."

The camera pans to Shannon, 57, who in true Mary Katherine Gallagher style, lunges into her iconic Superstar pose.

"This has never happened to me because I'm very reliable with my phone, but it must have slipped out of my purse, and I was panicked," The White Lotus star explained. "I got back to my hotel and I did the 'Find My iPhone' and I'm seeing my phone on like 33rd Street and I'm like I'm never gonna get it back."

But like Good Samaritans, the couple made sure the Never Been Kissed actress was reunited with her phone.

"I got my phone back from Vincent and Josephine, and I said it's very serendipitous that we all meet," an ecstatic Shannon said.

Zurzolo jokingly cut in, "Then I let her know that we're swingers and she's staying the night."

To which the Serendipity star replied, "Yeah, but it all worked out great. Happy Sunday," as she embraced the laughing couple.