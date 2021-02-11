"We're truly grateful to Warner for lending their talent and iconic films to support to this critical message," said the Ad Council President and CEO

See Wonder Woman, Harry Potter, The Matrix's Neo and More Sport Masks for New COVID-19 PSA

"Hero" just took on a whole new meaning.

On Thursday, the Ad Council released a PSA featuring some of Warner Bros.'s most recognizable blockbuster stars, all wearing masks in support of COVID-19 prevention.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Iconic standalone flicks like Casablanca and Joker are also featured in the action-packed clip, titled "Mask Up America."

In the final sequence, Jason Momoa's Aquaman is shown telling Batman, from behind his own mask, "I dig it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Ad Council, CDC and WarnerMedia's "Mask Up America" PSA | Credit: Ad Council/YouTube

Image zoom Ad Council, CDC and WarnerMedia's "Mask Up America" PSA | Credit: Ad Council/YouTube

Amid the fun clips, the Ad Council tells viewers, "Let's get back to doing our favorite things / whatever that might be."

"Slow the spread!" the group continues in the PSA. "Mask Up America."

Lisa Sherman, Ad Council president and CEO, said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly that they were inspired to created the PSA (in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and WarnerMedia) because "We know that face masks continue to be one of the most effective ways we can protect ourselves against the virus."

"We're truly grateful to Warner for lending their talent and iconic films to support to this critical message," Sherman added.

Image zoom Ad Council, CDC and WarnerMedia's "Mask Up America" PSA | Credit: Ad Council/YouTube

Image zoom Ad Council, CDC and WarnerMedia's "Mask Up America" PSA | Credit: Ad Council/YouTube

RELATED VIDEO: 11-Year-Old Making Masks for Healthcare Workers Surprised With Money for New Sewing Machine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and the country's leading physician on infectious diseases, said Thursday on the Today show that not only is wearing a mask to help curb further spread of the virus something the CDC recommends for everyone who is able, but doubling up on masks can ensure a "tighter fit."

"The recommendation is not that you have to wear [two masks] — what the CDC is saying [is], at minimum, wear a mask," added Fauci, 80.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation reported late last month that close to 22,000 lives could be saved by May if 95% of Americans wore masks.