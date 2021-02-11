See Wonder Woman, Harry Potter, The Matrix's Neo and More Sport Masks for New COVID-19 PSA
"We're truly grateful to Warner for lending their talent and iconic films to support to this critical message," said the Ad Council President and CEO
"Hero" just took on a whole new meaning.
On Thursday, the Ad Council released a PSA featuring some of Warner Bros.'s most recognizable blockbuster stars, all wearing masks in support of COVID-19 prevention.
The 30-second PSA packs quite a few film franchises into its short runtime, including Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, The Matrix, Austin Powers, The Lord of the Rings and Creed. Even It's Pennywise makes a creepy (albeit safe, in a virus-protection sense?) appearance.
Iconic standalone flicks like Casablanca and Joker are also featured in the action-packed clip, titled "Mask Up America."
In the final sequence, Jason Momoa's Aquaman is shown telling Batman, from behind his own mask, "I dig it."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Paul Rudd Plays "Certified Young Person" in New Coronavirus PSA, Tells Millennials to Wear Masks
Amid the fun clips, the Ad Council tells viewers, "Let's get back to doing our favorite things / whatever that might be."
"Slow the spread!" the group continues in the PSA. "Mask Up America."
Lisa Sherman, Ad Council president and CEO, said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly that they were inspired to created the PSA (in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and WarnerMedia) because "We know that face masks continue to be one of the most effective ways we can protect ourselves against the virus."
"We're truly grateful to Warner for lending their talent and iconic films to support to this critical message," Sherman added.
RELATED VIDEO: 11-Year-Old Making Masks for Healthcare Workers Surprised With Money for New Sewing Machine
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and the country's leading physician on infectious diseases, said Thursday on the Today show that not only is wearing a mask to help curb further spread of the virus something the CDC recommends for everyone who is able, but doubling up on masks can ensure a "tighter fit."
"The recommendation is not that you have to wear [two masks] — what the CDC is saying [is], at minimum, wear a mask," added Fauci, 80.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation reported late last month that close to 22,000 lives could be saved by May if 95% of Americans wore masks.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.