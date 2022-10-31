Tim Roth and his family are mourning son Cormac Roth after his death at age 25.

On Monday, the Roth family announced that "we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer" on Sunday, Oct. 16.

"He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him," a statement from the family obtained by PEOPLE read. "He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end."

The Roth family described Cormac as "a wild and electric ball of energy" whose spirit "was filled with light and goodness."

"As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness," the statement continued. "A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him."

"An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man," the statement added. "We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."

Cormac was a graduate of Bennington College in Vermont and "was an exceptionally gifted and extraordinary musician whose passion and love for making music stretched back to when his guitar was bigger than he was," his family said Monday.

In a July Instagram post, Cormac announced that he was diagnosed with stage three germ cell cancer in November 2021.

"It has taken away half of my hearing, 60pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it," Cormac wrote in the caption of his July post alongside a video of him playing guitar. "But it hasn't taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn't taken me down yet."

In that post, Cormac asked for those who have been affected by cancer to "feel free to reach out for it is an emotional rollercoaster unlike anything else."

"Love to you all please make sure to do the things that you love. Life is short," he wrote at the time. "It is chaos. And you never know when it's going to be you. Be well and go to the doctor. F--- cancer."

Cormac shared his final Instagram post in August, in which he implored his followers to "just sink your teeth in and remember that life is short" as he thanked them for their support.

"You don't always get to choose your destiny and you don't always get to choose your future, but be an undeniable force that lives and breathes," he said in the video post. "[Take] that thing that you claim that you live and are, and really do it. If it makes you happy, really do it."

Cormac is survived by his parents Tim and Nikki Roth, as well as his brother Hunter.

"In Cormac's words: 'Make sure you do the things you love,' " the family wrote in their statement.