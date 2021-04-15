Corinne Foxx also revealed that her actor father once took her to a club when she was 10 years old

Corinne Foxx Says Dad Jamie Once Went to Her High School Boyfriend's House to Intimidate Him

Even celebrity dads are embarrassing.

Corinne Foxx, 27, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday and discussed her relationship with her actor father, Jamie Foxx, which inspired their new Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! The show, which is executive produced by the pair and stars Jamie, 53, draws on real-life stories between the father-daughter duo when Corinne was growing up.

"I think it's the second or third episode, but in the show he goes to Sasha — the name of the daughter — her boyfriend's house to intimidate him and scare him and he brings all his muscular friends with him, and that really happened to me in real life," Corinne told Jimmy Kimmel.

She continued, "I didn't know until years later because my boyfriend was too scared to tell me. My dad was like, 'Oh yeah, we went to his house and I brought all my tough friends and we did the whole shotgun speech.' And I was like, 'That makes sense now. In retrospect, that makes sense.' "

And thanks to Jamie's questionable tactics, Corinne confirmed that her dad's involvement very much affected her boyfriend. "He was very scared, especially around my dad," she explained. "It all added up at the end. I was like, 'Oh yeah that makes sense. That's why he broke up with me. Okay.' "

Corinne's wild stories involving her dad — which are re-created in the eight-episode Netflix series — began long before she was in high school, she told Kimmel, 53.

"When I was 10 years old, my dad — you know he's an entertainer so he had to go to clubs and get checks and do things — he was like, 'Hey Corinne, really quick we just got to pop into this little thing' and he took me to a club with him when I was 10," she recalled. "There were popping bottles and there's girls and I'm like, 'What am I doing here? I know I'm not supposed to be here right now. I know my mom would be mad right now.' "

Corinne said that while the In Living Color actor "was DJing and entertaining and literally popping bottles," she felt a bit out of place. "I'm just 10 years old like, 'Hi,' " she told Kimmel.

Recently, Jamie — who is also dad to daughter Annalise, 11 — admitted in a joint interview with Corinne that he may have been a bit embarrassing for his daughter while she was growing up.

"I think that's the thing. I think all dads think they the dopest," he told CBS This Morning: Saturday. "But your kids be like, 'Eh, this corny dude!' "

Regardless, Corinne acknowledged the ongoing support she's always had from her father. "A-plus," she said of the grade she'd give Jamie. "He thinks the world of us, and we can feel it. And that's really powerful for a young girl to grow up and have such a strong father figure in her life."