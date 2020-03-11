Corey Feldman Accuses Charlie Sheen of Sexually Assaulting Corey Haim, Sheen Calls Allegation ‘Sick'

Image zoom Corey Feldman, Charlie Sheen, Corey Haim Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty; Joey Foley/FilmMagic

Corey Feldman has named the man who he alleges sexually assaulted his friend Corey Haim as a child, as well as those he says abused Feldman himself.

In his new documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, which premiered in Los Angeles on Monday, Feldman, 48, alleged that Haim told him that Charlie Sheen raped Haim on set of the 1986 film Lucas. At the time Sheen was 19 and Haim, who died at the age of 38 in 2010, was 13.

“This wasn’t like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail,” Feldman said in the documentary, Entertainment Weekly reported. According to EW, several others featured in the documentary claimed that Haim had also told them of the alleged sexual abuse, including Feldman’s ex-wife Susannah Sprague.

Sheen’s publicist tells PEOPLE in a statement, “these sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period.”

“I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say,” the publicist added.

Sheen previously denied the claim after a 2017 report was published in The National Enquirer, in which actor Dominick Brascia made a similar allegation. Brascia died at 61 in 2018.

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show in 2017, Haim’s mother alleged that it wasn’t Sheen who sexually abused her son, but Brascia. A clip from the television appearance is featured in the documentary, according to Rolling Stone.

Brascia — who Feldman also accused of abusing Haim in the documentary — has previously denied the allegation.

“It’s totally not true,” he told Perez Hilton in 2016. “I’m as shocked as anyone else [as Haim] was one of my good friends, I knew him for over 25 years.”

In the documentary, Feldman also repeated his claims against actor Jon Grissom, his former talent manager Marty Weiss and nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman, all of whom he previously accused of sexual assault, according to Entertainment Weekly.

While neither Grissom nor Hoffman have addressed the recent allegations, according to Rolling Stone, Weiss has repeatedly defended himself on Twitter.

Feldman, who has spoken out extensively about the alleged abuse he suffered as a child actor, first claimed that he and Haim — with whom he starred alongside of in 1987’s Lost Boys — had been sexually abused by people in the industry in his 2013 memoir, Coreyography.