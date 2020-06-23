Corey Feldman Mourns Late Joel Schumacher, Says He 'Tried to Prevent My Descent' with Drugs

In a series of tweets, actor Corey Feldman mourned Joel Schumacher and recalled how the director tried to help him after he worked with the then-young actor in The Lost Boys.

Feldman, 48, acted under Schumacher on the classic 1987 horror/comedy alongside Corey Haim, marking first time the two iconic then-child actors collaborated together. The pair would go on to star in License to Drive (1988)and Dream a Little Dream (1989).

Schumacher died on Monday after a year-long cancer battle. He was 80.

"JOEL WAS THE DIRECTOR OF #THELOSTBOYS IT WAS BECAUSE OF HIM #THE2COREYS EVER MET OR BECAME A THING! IT WAS HIS IDEA! HE WAS THE 1ST PERSON 2 EVER SAY 'IVE GOT #THE2COREYS IN MY MOVIE' AS HE BRAGGED ON THE PHONE 2 A FRIEND FROM THE WARDROBE FITTING AS I WAS TRYING ON MY #EDGARFROG COSTUME 4 THE 1ST TIME EVER!" Feldman wrote in all-caps.

Feldman went on to allege that he was first given cocaine on the set of the movie by an adult, but says Schumacher had no idea about the "corruption" on set.

"JOEL WAS SOBER @ THE TIME & IMMEDIATELY NOTICED I WAS HIGH! HE FIRED ME ON THE SPOT," Feldmand recalled. "HE THEN ASKED WHERE MY PARENTS WERE! WHEN I TOLD HIM I DIDNT KNOW, HE REALIZED IT WASNT MY FAULT! SO HE REHIRED ME W A WARNING."

The actor then detailed how Schumacher tried "prevent my descent" when the movie wrapped, although he "didn't listen."

"I NEVER DID COCAINE AGAIN UNTIL A YEAR LATER. ONCE I STARTED DOWN THE WRONG PATH JOEL CALLED ME 2 HIS HOME. WE MET. HE TRIED 2 PREVENT MY DESCENT. HOWEVER I DIDNT LISTEN AS I WAS 16 & HAD 2 GO THRU WHAT I HAD 2 GO THRU," Feldmand continued. "HOWEVER JOEL SCHUMACHER SENT ME SUPPORTIVE MESSAGES RIGHT TIL THE END OF HIS LIFE INCLUDING A SUPPORTIVE EMAIL AS HE WAS UNABLE 2 ATTEND THE PREMIER OF #MYTRUTHTHERAPEOF2COREYS W CONDOLENCES."

"NOW MY CONDOLENCES R W HIM! JOEL U R A BEAUTIFUL SOUL & U WILL B MISSED! PLEASE TAKE CARE OF OUR DUDE UP THERE IN HEAVEN! MAYBE NOW U CAN START TALKIN 2 #COREYHAIM ABOUT ALL THE THINGS WE CAN CREATE ONCE WE ALL MEET AGAIN IN ETERNITY! GOD BLESS U MY FRIEND! YOUR ART WILL LIVE ON IN INFAMY!" Feldman concluded.

Schumacher himself struggled with drugs and alcohol for much of his 20s, telling PEOPLE in 1997 he was “one of the most promiscuous people on the planet. I was someone who went to a party when I was 11 and got home when I was 52.”

Still, the director managed to keep his addictions under control in time for his jobs, saying, “I would stop partying a month or two before I shot a movie and I would stay dry until the wrap shot.” He gained sobriety in 1992, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Schumacher is best known for directing two films in the Batman franchise: Batman Forever (1995) and Batman and Robin (1997). He put his imprint on the popular movies after taking over for Tim Burton.

Before beginning his career as a director, Schumacher worked as a costume designer on Woody Allen's Sleeper (1973) and Paul Mazursky's Blume in Love (1973).