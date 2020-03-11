All About Corey Feldman & Corey Haim: ‘80s Heartthrobs at Center of Charlie Sheen Allegations

Corey Feldman and Corey Haim remain linked over a decade after Haim’s death in 2010.

In Feldman’s new documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, which premiered in Los Angeles on Monday, the actor, 48, alleges that his friend told him that Charlie Sheen raped Haim on set of the 1986 film Lucas. At the time Sheen was 19 and Haim was 13.

According to Entertainment Weekly, several others featured in the documentary claimed that Haim had also told them of the alleged sexual abuse, including Feldman’s ex-wife Susannah Sprague, with whom he shares son Zen, 15.

“These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period,” Sheen’s publicist told PEOPLE in a statement. “I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say.”

Sheen previously denied the claim after a 2017 report was published in The National Enquirer, in which actor Dominick Brascia made a similar allegation. Brascia died at 61 in 2018.

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show in 2017, Haim’s mother alleged that it wasn’t Sheen who sexually abused her son, but Brascia. She also said Haim made reference to the alleged abuse on his reality show The Two Coreys, which chronicled his life with Feldman.

Brascia — who Feldman also accused of abusing Haim in the documentary — previously denied the allegation.

Image zoom Corey Feldman, Charlie Sheen and Corey Haim Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty; Joey Foley/FilmMagic

Haim, who died from pneumonia at the age of 38, got his start in show business at a young age, appearing in his first commercial when he was 10.

“I wanted to play professional hockey, man,” the Canadian actor told PEOPLE in 1988. “But when I acted, I thought, ‘Well, okay, maybe I do have something here.’ ”

After becoming a regular on the Canadian kids’ show The Edison Twins, he kept landing roles and got his big-screen start in the 1984 drama Firstborn in a minor role opposite Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr.

Image zoom Vestron Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Haim spent much of the ’80s alongside Johnny Depp, Kirk Cameron and other heartthrobs, and also went on to develop a lasting friendship with Feldman, a fellow child star.

The actors became known as “The Two Coreys” after they appeared together in 1987’s The Lost Boys. The pair would go on to star in License to Drive (1988)and Dream a Little Dream (1989).

Years later, they signed on for the reality show The Two Coreys, which also detailed their battle with drug addiction and ran from 2007-2008.

Image zoom Corey Feldman and Corey Haim Frazer Harrison/Getty

Much like his friend, Feldman started acting as a young child.

Feldman, who made his first-ever television appearance at the age of 3, acted in over 100 commercials.

“I was basically a slave child,” Feldman told PEOPLE in 2016. “I started working at 3 years old, and it wasn’t my choice.”

Throughout the course of his career, Feldman appeared in a number of 1980s hits, including Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Gremlins, The Goonies, and Stand By Me, as well as the three films he starred in alongside Haim.

Image zoom Corey Haim and Corey Feldman Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

In his 2013 memoir Coreyography, Feldman alleged that he was molested by men in the entertainment industry for years. Although the Los Angeles Police Department looked into the claims after Feldman filed them in 2017, the case was dropped due to the expired statute of limitations.

In the book, Feldman also alleged that Haim had been sexually abused as a child.

“There are people that did this to me and Corey that are still working, they’re still out there, and they’re some of the most rich and powerful people in this business. And they do not want what I’m saying right now. They want me dead,” he told The View at the time while promoting the book.

Years later, Feldman said that he was not naming names so as not to cause more pain for Haim’s mother.

“It has been very difficult for me to stay quiet,” Feldman previously told PEOPLE. “I pray everyday before I go to bed and I ask God to give me the strength to deal with all of this. Those names will come out eventually.”

Image zoom Corey Feldman Janet Gough/AFF-USA.COM

In the wake of the allegations made against his friend Michael Jackson in Leaving Neverland, Feldman said last year that he can no longer defend the late singer.

“I don’t want to be perceived as I’m here to defend Michael Jackson, because I can no longer do that. I can not in good consciousness defend anyone who’s being accused of such horrendous things,” he said during an appearance on CNN’s Headline News. “But at the same time, I’m also not here to judge him, because again, he did not do those things to me and that was not my experience.”

Feldman also insisted that “absolutely nothing inappropriate ever happened” between him and Jackson.

“I want to be very clear. I stand for any and all victims of sexual abuse or assault,” he said in a statement provided to CNN. “As a survivor and someone who has been fighting for this to become a focal topic of our society for decades and is fighting diligently to abolish the statutes of limitations across the country, I applaud all victims for letting their voices be heard and I encourage the public debate to continue.”