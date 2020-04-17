Cool Grandma! Judi Dench Dances in TikTok Challenge with her Grandson in Adorable Video

Image zoom

Trendy social media dance moves are a piece of cake for Judi Dench!

In a recent appearance on her grandson Sam William‘s TikTok account, the 85-year-old Cats actress can be seen dancing along to the song “Cheryl” by Yung Gravy.

Since the multigenerational family members are apart during the pandemic, Williams propped up an iPad that had Dench demonstrating the viral routine on the screen, while he synced up his moves standing in the background.

After seamlessly hitting all the motions timed to the hip-hop track, Dench — who appeared to turn her sunny backyard into her dance floor — flashed a smile while wearing a cardigan.

Happy to have completed the choreography with no errors, Williams clenched his fists and cheered for the successful grandma-grandson bonding time.

Dench isn’t the only celebrity to get hip to TikTok because of the younger loved ones in their life. Stars from Courteney Cox to Reese Witherspoon to Victoria Beckham have all participated in clips with their kids on the social media platform, bringing Hollywood star power to the viral movement.

Last month, Dench appeared in a different viral internet moment, recording a message to fans while wearing silly animal hat, which featured moving ears. Captioned “Message from Ma…” by her daughter Finty Williams, the clip was the Oscar winner’s attempt to spread joy during the pandemic.

“Oh, there you are! Just keep laughing. That’s all we can do,” Dench says to the camera.

The actress again donned the quirky hat to wish fans a happy Easter in another video, posted to Twitter by her grandson on April 9.

