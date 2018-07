10 Controversial Movies That Got Everyone Talking ... Before They Were Even Released

Scarlett Johansson is set to star in the upcoming film, which tells the story of a transgender man, Dante “Tex” Gill, who owned a massage parlor in Pittsburgh’s underground sex industry in the 1970s, according to Vice News.

However, her latest choice in movie role is already being criticized on social media.

“Literally the LEAST you could do when making a movie about trans people is to cast a trans person in the role that was written for them,” one user tweeted. “Scarlett Johansson needs to stop naively choosing roles, and studios need to do better.”

In recent years, actors and actresses have taken on roles in which they’ve portrayed transgender people: Felicity Huffman portrayed a transgender man in 2005’s Transamerica; Hilary Swank won the Oscar in 2000 for Boys Don’t Cry;and Jared Leto also joined the fray, winning the Oscar in 2014 for his performance as a transgender woman dying of AIDS in Dallas Buyer’s Club.

Johansson’s last film controversy stemmed from her decision to portray an Asian character in the film Ghost in the Shell. She was accused of whitewashing the character, which was based off of a Japanese manga character.