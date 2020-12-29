Contagion Sequel in the Works from Director Steven Soderbergh: 'Kind of a Philosophical' Follow-Up

Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh is working on the "next iteration" of his newly-relevant 2011 thriller Contagion.

"I’ve got a project in development that Scott Burns is working with me on, that’s a kind of philosophical sequel to Contagion but in a different context,” Soderbergh said. “You’ll kind of look at the two of them as kind of paired but very different hair colors. So, Scott and I had been talking about, ‘So, what’s the next iteration of a Contagion-type story?’ We have been working on that. We should probably hotfoot it a little bit.”

Near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Contagion began to rise again in popularity due to eerily relevant subject matte depicting the deadly effects of a viral outbreak. In January, as COVID-19 began to infect the population in China, the film shot up to the top of the iTunes chart. In the star-studded film, the mysterious virus originates in Hong Kong before travelers coming back to America bring it with them and infect the population.

In Mach, Contagion writer Scott Z. Burns told Slate in an interview that he heavily researched the film with the Center for Disease Control and was surprised audiences were taken aback by "how similar" Contagion was to what’s currently occurring.

“It’s very upsetting to see people getting sick and dying. The part of me that is a human being is more struck by this than the part of me that is a filmmaker,” he said. “That being said, it has been very strange to me, whether on social media or in conversations with friends, that people will say to me, ‘This is uncanny how similar it is.’ "