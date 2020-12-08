Magic Mike, Traffic Director Steven Soderbergh Among Trio Set to Produce 2021 Academy Awards

In June, the Academy pushed back the date of the show by two months from its original air date of Feb. 28 to April 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic

A trio of producers will take on a likely unprecedented 93rd annual Academy Awards.

Oscar-winning Magic Mike and Traffic director Steven Soderbergh, Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins and Oscar-nominated producer Stacey Sher will produce the 2021 version of the show. The ceremony will take place around a year after the COVID-19 health crisis first began to wreak havoc on the movie business.

“The upcoming Oscars is the perfect occasion for innovation and for re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show. This is a dream team who will respond directly to these times,” said Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement. “The Academy is excited to work with them to deliver an event that reflects the worldwide love of movies and how they connect us and entertain us when we need them the most.”

“We're thrilled and terrified in equal measure. Because of the extraordinary situation we're all in, there’s an opportunity to focus on the movies and the people who make them in a new way, and we hope to create a show that really FEELS like the movies we all love,” said Collins, Sher and Soderbergh in a statement.

No decision has been made as to whether the show will be in person or virtual, PEOPLE has confirmed. The decision will come down to health and safety considerations. Plans will have to remain fluid with myriad contingency plans between now and then.

