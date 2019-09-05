Constance Wu Was 'Upset' Over Fresh Off the Boat Renewal Because She Had to Turn Down a Play

Constance Wu‘s reaction to Fresh Off the Boat‘s renewal sparked fan backlash, but the actress says her reasons stemmed from having to let go of “another project that I was really passionate about.”

The Hustlers actress, 37, spoke to Variety of the incident in which she tweeted she was “so upset” about the popular TV series’ renewal, explaining the project she turned down was a play.

“I grew up in theater, so that’s home for me,” she said. “You know what I mean? And a lot of people told me, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s not going to get picked up.'”

Wu continued, “This play I wanted to do, my heart was so in it. And so for just a moment of heat, which we all have, I got upset that I couldn’t do the play.”

“But if you look at any of my tweets for the past six years about Fresh Off the Boat, I love it and I love those kids and I love the crew. And it’s just a really peaceful, happy job that I’m really lucky to have.”

After news of Fresh Off the Boat‘s renewal in May, Wu shocked fans by tweeting, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F—,” followed by a second tweet that read, “F—— hell.”

And when a Twitter user congratulated Wu, writing, “Congrats on your renewal! Great news :),” the actress swiftly responded: “No it’s not.” (The tweets have since been deleted.)

The next day, the actress clarified her comments in a lengthy message posted to Twitter.

“I love FOTB,” she began. “I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB.“

Wu then wrote that FOTB is “a great show that I’m proud of and that I enjoy,” but that she was looking for “artistic challenge over comfort and ease.”

The actress also admitted that she understood her previous comments following the renewal were “insensitive.”

“I do regret that and it wasn’t nice and I am sorry for that. I know it’s a huge privilege that I even HAVE options — options that FOTB has afforded me,” she wrote.

Wu then concluded her lengthy message by saying: “People can hold conflicting feelings in their hearts — that conflict is a part of being human. So I can both love the show/cast/crew but at the same time be disappointed that I lost that other unrelated job.”

While Wu is continuing on the next season of Fresh Off the Boat, she is also starring in a new movie alongside Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers.

Wu is set to play up-and-coming stripper Destiny, who learns the ropes of pole dancing from Lopez’s Ramona, only to plot ways to get rich by stealing from their rich clients.

Hustlers is in theaters Sept. 13.